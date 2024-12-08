The Diamondbacks Can Use Rotation Depth to Their Advantage

The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off a tough-to-swallow 2024 campaign in which they saw great success and yet failed to make the postseason in a packed National League playoff picture.

Their record of 89-73 is indicative of how good they were this year, but some parts of their roster let them down a bit. Just a year removed from a National League pennant, what did the Dbacks do different this season?

To start, they came out of the gate in 2024 with simply alright success but not to the same extent that they had in the 2023 postseason. In the Diamondbacks’ first half of the season, they finished with a record of 49-48, putting them just a hair above the .500 mark and in third place in the NL West.

Their best success came in the latter half of 2024, when they blitzed out a 40-25 second half record, coming incredibly close to a playoff berth but barely missing out.