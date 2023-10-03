NL Wild Card Series Preview: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

For the Brewers, they head into Tuesday’s matchup with a significant pitching advantage. Runs are going to come at a premium in this series, and Tuesday evening will be their best chance to get their offense going. They have a golden opportunity to jump on a rookie who has struggled this season and is making his first postseason start on the road.

The Brewers can ill-afford to have their bats go cold in this matchup, especially with Arizona’s top two starters on the horizon in games two and three.

It’s equally as important for Corbin Burnes to bring his best stuff to the mound on Tuesday night. Burnes last faced Arizona back on June 19, and it was arguably his worst start of the 2023 season. The Diamondbacks jumped on Burnes from the get-go in that outing, as Burnes allowed six runs in the first inning of the game. He ended the day allowing eight hits and seven earned runs across five innings while only fanning three batters.

However, Burnes turned his season around shortly after that start. Since the All-Star break, he is sporting a 2.71 ERA with a WHIP under 1.00 and has looked like the version of himself who won the Cy Young award in 2021. In what will be his second career postseason start, Burnes will look to continue his hot stretch and bring his best stuff to the mound this time around against the D-backs.

For the Diamondbacks, they have a chance to take the wind out of Milwaukee’s sails if they can manage to steal game one versus Burnes while saving Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly for games two and three. Leading the charge on the mound will be former top pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt.

It has been an up-and-down rookie season for Pfaadt. After struggling in the early goings of the year, he has put together the best month of his big league career in August, posting a 4.01 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP through six starts in the month.