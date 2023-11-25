What Does Buying Big Look Like for the Arizona Diamondbacks?

When it comes to answering the question of whether or not the Arizona Diamondbacks will be big spends this offseason, let’s start by looking back to general manager Mike Hazen’s postseason presser the morning after his team had just lost the World Series to the Texas Rangers.

Hazen said the D-backs would have the following offseason priorities:

Acquire at least one veteran pitcher for the starting rotation

Look externally to strengthen third base and add some right-handed hitters

Perhaps add to the bullpen

We know, two, that the D-backs’ owner, Ken Kendrick, has said the team would increase payroll in 2024.

On Wednesday, the D-backs acted to address their issues at third. First, they traded with the Seattle Mariners for Eugenio Suárez. Later in the day, Jon Heyman posted that the D-backs had signed free agent Andrés Chaparro, a recent New York Yankee who had declared free agency earlier in the month. (Read more about Chaparro here.)