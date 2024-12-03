Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Jack Flaherty

As we’ve already started to see, starting pitching will go for a premium this offseason. That goes for established arms as well as ones that just successfully reestablished their value.

Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty falls into the latter category of starters who should get paid handsomely in the coming months. It took a strong effort from the eight-year veteran to get to that point, though.

Injuries limited Flaherty in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. His subpar performance in 2023 then caused the Cardinals to trade their 2014 first-rounder and one-time ace to the Orioles at that year’s trade deadline.

That led the righty to sign a one-year, $14 million “prove it” deal with the Tigers last winter, and prove it is exactly what he did. His strikeout rate (29.9%) was back up, while his walk rate (5.2%) and ERA (3.17) were back down. The cherry on top: a midseason trade to the Dodgers that earned him a World Series ring.