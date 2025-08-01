Tigers Opt for Quantity Over Quality at the Trade Deadline

At Least They Have Options

One team adding this many arms is not something you usually see at the deadline. I had not really considered the whole “let’s have tryouts” approach in the middle of August, but it might not be the worst idea.

We don’t have time to break down every single pitcher, so let’s get a few notes out of the way. Dobnak is simply minor league depth, as is Heuer. I wouldn’t expect much, but I trust the Tigers’ eye for talent and development team enough to be okay with them taking a shot there.

Sewald and Montero are both past their prime. Sewald, who is currently injured, might not have many innings left in him, but he can still get a strikeout. He’s a depth addition that costs next to nothing besides money, so why not have him as insurance? Montero started the year off well but has been declining. Both arms have lots of experience and prior success, but neither is a sure thing at this point.

Kyle Finnegan, who was born in Michigan, comes with the best recent track record. He’s recorded 20 or more saves in each of the last three seasons, with a career ERA of 3.66. His expected stats haven’t always been as kind, but he has cut his home run to fly ball ratio in half this year, which partially explains why his 3.61 FIP is a career-best, even though his 4.38 ERA is a career worst.

Finnegan offers back-end experience, a high groundball rate, and durability.

The pair of starters fit into a similar bucket as the relievers above. The are veterans with prior success, lots of experience, and a limited ceiling. You can read my full thoughts on Paddack here, so I’ll focus on Morton.