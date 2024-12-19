A Familiar Formula Can Get the Royals Back to the World Series

In what will have been 10 years ago on Opening Day, the Royals were just setting out on a run that resulted in a World Series Championship. That year, they relied heavily on their pitching staff with any offensive output nothing more than an added bonus. The Royals of 10 years ago had one of the most unimpressive offenses in the game, but they stole bases and played top-tier defense with the best of them.

That run-prevention and small-ball, mixed with a pitching staff (bullpen, really) for the ages, helped carry them all the way to the finish line — and the upcoming season already has all the makings of a repeat performance. The 2015 and 2025 teams are quite a bit different, but there are also a boatload of similarities.

The Royals Leaning on Their Pitching Staff Is All-Too-Familiar

Back in 2015, the Royals’ had what was essentially half of their lineup posting above-average stat lines and the other half barely contributing. Kendrys Morales, Lorenzo Cain, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, and a hobbled Alex Gordon were the cream of the crop in that year’s offense, but on the flip side, Perez (until the postseason), Alex Rios, Omar Infante, Alcides Escobar, and a pairing of Paulo Orlando and Jarrod Dyson failed to even sniff league-average.

As a whole, they were just seventh in the league in runs scored, finishing 30th in walk rate, 21st in ISO, and 20th in hard-hit percentage. The Royals’ offense won games by constantly making contact, stealing bases every chance they got, and rarely ever striking out. It’s worth mentioning, too, that Gordon, Cain, Infante, and Hosmer all played better-than-average defense, so their identity leaned heavily on preventing runs wherever possible and letting the pitching staff do the rest.

Edinson Volquez, Chris Young, Danny Duffy, and the late Yordano Ventura were the Royals’ top four starters that year, with Jeremy Guthrie, Joe Blanton and Kris Medlen also getting the occasional looks. Most of the rotation performed well, but a lack of a clear-cut ace held the Royals back until the deadline came around.

Mid-season acquisitions of Ben Zobrist and Johnny Cueto ultimately wound up carrying the Royals down the stretch. Zobrist immediately became one of the best run-producers on the club, and Cueto looked “just okay” across 13 regular-season starts before stepping up in the postseason.