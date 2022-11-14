2023 Free Agent Profile: David Robertson

David Robertson’s Path to Free Agency

Robertson was one of the most consistent and reliable relievers in baseball over the first 10 years of his career. From 2008 to 2018, he made 654 appearances with a 2.88 ERA. From 2010 to 2018, he pitched at least 60 innings in every season.

During the 2018-19 offseason, he signed a two-year $23 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. Seven appearances into the 2019 season, however, and he landed on the injured list. He ultimately needed Tommy John surgery, and his time with the Phillies was over nearly as soon as it began.

After a lengthy rehab process, Roberston returned to the field in late 2021, and the Rays gave him a chance to prove himself out of their bullpen. He performed well enough in 12 September/October appearances to earn a $3.5 million deal with the Chicago Cubs the following winter.

Then, in 2022, Robertson proved he was really and truly back. In 58 games he posted a 2.40 ERA and struck out 11.45 batters per nine. He slowed down as the season wore on (after a midseason trade back to Philadelphia), posting a 3.86 ERA in September/October, but he still looked like a competent big-league reliever. He enters free agency off a strong postseason run, in a good position to negotiate his next deal.

David Robertson Contract Projection

The relief pitching market is hot this winter, with several of the top free agent arms having already signed big, multi-year contracts. Robertson will be 38 years old next season, so he probably won’t get many two or three-year offers, but he might be able to command eight figures on a one-year deal. Robertson should be able to land himself a single-season contract worth somewhere between $8 and $10 million.

Top Five Landing Spots for David Robertson

Texas Rangers

The Rangers could benefit from a veteran arm, as their bullpen is currently quite young. They might set their sights a little higher than Robertson (Kenley Jansen, for example), but they should have the resources to sign multiple relievers this offseason.