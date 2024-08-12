Should the Cubs Extend Isaac Paredes?

Defensively, Paredes was an upgrade at the third base position. He has a fielding run value of zero, and an Outs Above Average of -1 at the hot corner. It does not seem like a lot, but it is a big upgrade over Christopher Morel. Morel has a fielding run value of negative nine, and OAA of -12 at third base. Paredes was a big upgrade one the defensive side of things, which is what the Cubs needed.

Who do the Cubs have waiting?

When it comes to an extension, you have to keep in mind what is waiting in the minor leagues. For the Cubs, they have a few players waiting to come up.

Matt Shaw is the biggest name of them. Shaw is Just Baseball’s 30th ranked prospect, and he was just promoted to Triple-A Iowa. Shaw can play up the middle and at third base, so there are options for him. However, the Cubs have Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner up the middle, so third base would be the most logical option. Shaw, 22, has a minor league career batting average of .300, and he has hit 22 home runs.

Matt Shaw with a 4-hit game and is up to 10 hits now in his past 5 games!



The Cubs infield prospect is our 23rd-ranked MLB prospect.

pic.twitter.com/4K6tRqeMpI — The Call Up | An MLB Prospect Podcast (@The_CallUpPod) August 1, 2024

BJ Murray is not a household name, but he has the potential to man the third base position, as well. Murray is not having the best offensive season in Triple-A this year, but he has hit at every other level. He is a switch hitter, and bats well from both sides of the plate. This will be his best asset as he will be just an average defender, as Paredes is. He has some things to workout in the minor leagues still, but he is another third baseman just waiting for his opportunity.

Luis Vazquez has already seen time at the Major League level. However, he did not see much time. He received just one at-bat, and struck out. Vazquez is not hitting for a lot of power in Triple-A this season, but his OPS is .737. Defense is where he really thrives, though. Vazquez is not going to see much time at shortstop with Swanson in Chicago, but third base could be his future. He has a 60-grade arm, so he has plenty of arm strength to play the hot corner.

The Cubs have some players with talent that can play third base for them. Whether or not they think they are better than Paredes has yet to be seen. Keep in mind, though, Paredes is proven at the major league level, and his bat is solid.