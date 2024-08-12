Should the Cubs Extend Isaac Paredes?
Isaac Paredes has been a welcome addition for the Cubs. Should the Cubs hand him a contract extension in the near future?
The Chicago Cubs traded for Isaac Paredes at the MLB trade deadline, and he is under team control for a few more years. The question is, should the Cubs give him a contract extension while they still have him under that team control?
Isaac Paredes earned himself an All-Star selection in 2024, and he was the topic of many trade conversations. Ultimately, the Cubs were able to end up with him. It did cost two prospects and Christopher Morel, though.
What did the Cubs get with Isaac Paredes?
As mentioned, Paredes was an All-Star this season, and it was well-deserved. The 25-year-old was batting .245 with 16 home runs, 55 RBI, a .792 OPS, and a 130 WRC+ with the Rays before being traded. On the surface level, Paredes gives the Cubs someone that can hit for power, but also make a lot of contact on a more consistent basis.
Paredes does not have the best looking baseball savant page. However, he is in the 88th percentile in whiff rate, 89th percentile in walk rate, and 83rd percentile in strikeout rate. He does not swing and miss often, and that is something Cubs desperately needed. Chicago strikes out the 12th-most in the MLB, so they needed someone who was going to make an impact while not striking out.
Defensively, Paredes was an upgrade at the third base position. He has a fielding run value of zero, and an Outs Above Average of -1 at the hot corner. It does not seem like a lot, but it is a big upgrade over Christopher Morel. Morel has a fielding run value of negative nine, and OAA of -12 at third base. Paredes was a big upgrade one the defensive side of things, which is what the Cubs needed.
Who do the Cubs have waiting?
When it comes to an extension, you have to keep in mind what is waiting in the minor leagues. For the Cubs, they have a few players waiting to come up.
Matt Shaw is the biggest name of them. Shaw is Just Baseball’s 30th ranked prospect, and he was just promoted to Triple-A Iowa. Shaw can play up the middle and at third base, so there are options for him. However, the Cubs have Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner up the middle, so third base would be the most logical option. Shaw, 22, has a minor league career batting average of .300, and he has hit 22 home runs.
BJ Murray is not a household name, but he has the potential to man the third base position, as well. Murray is not having the best offensive season in Triple-A this year, but he has hit at every other level. He is a switch hitter, and bats well from both sides of the plate. This will be his best asset as he will be just an average defender, as Paredes is. He has some things to workout in the minor leagues still, but he is another third baseman just waiting for his opportunity.
Luis Vazquez has already seen time at the Major League level. However, he did not see much time. He received just one at-bat, and struck out. Vazquez is not hitting for a lot of power in Triple-A this season, but his OPS is .737. Defense is where he really thrives, though. Vazquez is not going to see much time at shortstop with Swanson in Chicago, but third base could be his future. He has a 60-grade arm, so he has plenty of arm strength to play the hot corner.
The Cubs have some players with talent that can play third base for them. Whether or not they think they are better than Paredes has yet to be seen. Keep in mind, though, Paredes is proven at the major league level, and his bat is solid.
Should the Cubs Extend Paredes?
Paredes has three more years of team control, which works well for the Cubs. If Chicago lets him get to free agency, though, Paredes could be worth a lot more than he is right now. As mentioned, the Cubs need a hitter that will make consistent contact, especially with runners on base. With runners in scoring position this season, Paredes is batting .270 with four home runs and 42 RBI.
Paredes does his best hitting with runners on base, which is something the Cubs have lacked this season. Beyond that, the Cubs needed a consistent third baseman. Since the trade, Paredes has given Chicago just that. His home in Chicago is the hot corner, though. He can play some first base, but Michael Busch has had a breakout season at first base, so expect Paredes to stay at third.
As for an extension, the Cubs would have to make sure he is the third baseman of the future. Paredes is just 25-years old, so he has plenty of good years left in him. His play on the field is going to make his arbitration price just keep going up, which the Cubs might want to avoid, as well. For the right price, the an extension for Paredes would be great. Anything longer than five years might not be worth it, though.