The Complete Guide for the 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot

While Halladay’s discrepancy isn’t quite as lopsided as Utley’s, it’s the best recent comparison for this available. It’s hard to predict whether or not trends like this will continue, but this year’s election will show if this was a fluke, or an issue Utley will have to overcome to eventually get in the hall.

If Utley’s final vote percentage drops 10 points from his pre-election results again, it’s clear that the writers that don’t reveal their ballots until after the election, or don’t reveal them at all, will be a major obstacle for Utley.

Omar Vizquel

If you told someone after the 2020 election that in five years Omar Vizquel’s chances to make the Hall of Fame looked as bleak as they do now, people would ask what went wrong.

The answer to that is clear.

Vizquel looked set up for an eventual election after receiving a vote from more than half of the writers in just his third year. But in late 2020, everything changed after his ex-wife accused the former Cleveland shortstop of domestic abuse going back several years.

The report came out in the middle of December after several writers already sent in their ballots. The three percent drop in 2021 is reflective of the few writers that still had not submitted their votes that decided to withdraw their vote for him upon hearing the news.

2022 was when all writers first had a chance to evaluate Vizquel with this new information in mind, and they responded accordingly.

A net drop of 75 votes represents the largest number of net votes gained or lost in a single year in the time this data has been available for tracking. From there, it became clear the writers were never going to see past this.

Interestingly enough, Vizquel is one of few candidates to ever keep appearing on this ballot that has consistently done better with the post election vote compared to the pre election vote. To do this once usually makes you an outlier, but to do it in seven straight years is unprecedented.

Since 2015, there have been seven instances where a player received at least 10% more support from private ballots than they did on public ballots in a given year.

Five of those instances belong to Omar Vizquel. In 2021, he received a whopping 24.1% higher rate of support on private ballots compared to public ballots, the highest discrepancy ever received on the side of more private votes since at least 2015.

Although Vizquel has a stronger support system among this voting bracket than many other candidates, it’s a small group of writers that will never be enough to get him to 75% without more support from the public vote. In the end, Vizquel’s alleged actions against his ex-wife and others will likely leave him shut out of Cooperstown.

Bobby Abreu

These next two years are likely going to tell us what to make of Bobby Abreu’s candidacy. While he has made marginal gains over the last five years, he hasn’t had the big breakout to really put his case on the map.

With this year potentially looking good for returners to make gains, and next year looking even better, this is the time for Abreu to really start climbing. The longer he stays on the ballot and the more support he gets, the more other writers are going to need to look further into his case.

Luckily for Abreu, other candidates have faced similar deficits at this stage of the process and were still elected by the BBWAA.

Heading into year six, Abreu has hovered around 15% for each of the last two years.

Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez was at 27% of the vote after his sixth year, and Hall of Famer Larry Walker was at 15%. Both were inducted in their final year of eligibility. Although Abreu has a long way to go, and time is running out, it’s been done before.

The goal for Abreu this year should be to get somewhere between 20-25%. With the potential big gains across the board looming, that progress might look smaller for Abreu.

This is because he is a candidate who hasn’t received a lot of support in the past, and the strong class of first-year candidates will probably take votes away from writers who are considering him and others.

The highest gain Abreu has made between two years was in 2023 when he jumped by 6.8%. That same gain would get him to 21.6% in 2025.

That kind of gain could set Abreu up for a huge breakout in 2026. With Wagner definitely leaving the ballot next year, Ichiro and Sabathia likely leaving the ballot, and a weak first year class incoming, 2026 should bring more attention to returning candidates like Abreu.

A rise above 20% in 2025 could, at best, set him up to get near the 40% mark after year seven. If he falls short of these marks, his candidacy will likely end under 75% after year 10.

Jimmy Rollins

It’s been slow and steady progress for Jimmy Rollins since his time on the ballot began in 2022. Last year, despite a small 1.9% gain, was an impressive showing that could be indicative of what is to come.

Rollins was one of just five returners on the 2024 ballot to finish the year with a net gain in the double digits. The other four were Todd Helton, Billy Wagner, Carlos Beltran and Gary Sheffield – candidates that all achieved at least 55% of the vote.

At 14.8%, Rollins’ gain of support did not fall in line with the rest of the players in his range.

Bobby Abreu, Mark Buehrle, Andy Pettitte, Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez and Francisco Rodriguez were all candidates that finished with less than 35% of the vote and saw a net loss in votes among public voters. Not only did Rollins not suffer a loss, he saw a strong gain. This is a great sign for the future of his candidacy.

If Rollins can see an improvement like that in an off-year for low-percentage returning candidates like he did in 2024, there is a lot of potential for growth in better years for players like him. Rollins and his supporters should be very excited to see how the next 2-3 years go for him.

At this point, Rollins looks like a sleeper pick to make big gains and eventually get to a point where his case requires a closer look from writers across the board.

Mark Buehrle/Andy Pettitte

Mark Buehrle and Andy Pettitte are at different stages of their time on the ballot, but they get grouped into one category. They were similar types of pitchers with near identical statistics in many regards.

Their Hall of Fame voting results have also been synonymous with one another since they began sharing the ballot together in 2021. Between 2022-2024, these two lefties trended the same way. They both went down in 2022, up in 2023, and down again in 2024.

Buehrle and Pettitte represent an archetype of pitcher the writers will soon not be able to vote for. Innings eaters who were good with run prevention but low on strikeouts is not something voters will be seeing much of for the foreseeable future on these ballots.

Buehrle had 14 seasons throughout his career with at least 200 innings pitched. He actually leads all pitchers with the most of such seasons since 1993 despite debuting seven years after that. Pettitte logged 13 qualifying seasons throughout his career with an ERA+ of at least 100, marking him as at least a league average pitcher with run prevention.

This display of availability and effectiveness is among the best for pitchers in his era. Pettitte tied with four other pitchers for the most such seasons since 1995, the year he began his Major League career. He is tied with Buehrle, Zack Greinke, Justin Verlander, and CC Sabathia at the top of that list.

It’s no secret that pitchers like this are harder to come by now than ever before. In 2024, Logan Gilbert led all pitchers with 208.2 innings pitched. This would be Buehrle’s ninth-most innings pitched in a season and Pettitte’s seventh-most.

While it seems clear Buehrle and Pettitte will not see election via the BBWAA, their workloads and accomplishments could become more appreciated as time passes.

This could make them potential candidates to still find their way to the hall via Era Committees. While this is a projection far down the line, committee members might see these types of pitchers as a “lost art” in the modern game and could give them Cooperstown recognition for that reason.

David Wright/Francisco Rodriguez/Torii Hunter

At this point, these three candidates are happy to still be on the ballot. Each of them have been a few votes away from falling below five percent and leaving the ballot at one point or another.

Between these three, David Wright might have the most reason to be optimistic. Despite the weakest voting percentage in year one, Wright, in many respects, had perhaps the most memorable career of these three.

For a nine-season span between 2005 to 2013, Wright was the fourth-most valuable position player in baseball according to fWAR.

He was on a Hall of Fame track before injuries derailed his career in the mid-to-late 2010s. Wright has another nine years on the ballot and was a survivor of a difficult ballot to be introduced on.

Francisco Rodriguez might not have a path to 75% right now, but the results of this year’s election could have strong impacts of his candidacy. Billy Wagner will likely be inducted this year, and will become the seventh relief pitcher to be elected by the BBWAA.

The two most recent Hall of Famers to be elected to the Hall of Fame via this method were Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman, the two closers with the most career saves.

Billy Wagner finished his career with 422 saves, 15 less than Rodriguez. An election of Wagner could open the door for a better argument to be made for K-Rod, a pitcher who retired with a higher career ERA+ than Hall of Famers like Hoffman, Lee Smith, Bruce Sutter, and others.

It’s still a long way up for Torii Hunter. He will reach the halfway mark for his time on the ballot after this year, but is still trying to top his percentage from his inaugural year in 2021.

Hunter has yet to surpass the 10% threshold after four years and has gotten as low as 5.3% in that time. He has also failed to reach 5% of the pre-election vote in any year and has been bailed out by the post-election vote each year he has been on the ballot.

If he remains on the ballot after this year, Hunter is another candidate that will need to start seeing gains in years like 2026 with a weaker first-year class coming in. Otherwise, he will continue to be as risk of falling off the ballot each year.

Felix Hernandez/Dustin Pedroia/Ian Kinsler

These three first year candidates will likely not make the Hall of Fame this year, but are hoping to stay on the ballot. This year will determine if the writers will be given a second look at their careers and cases.

Felix Hernandez was one of the best pitchers of his generation, but his career did not include a key part of the anatomy of a Hall of Fame case.

For the first 11 seasons of his career, he had a clear Hall of Fame peak. He logged a 128 ERA+, 2,142 strikeouts, and a Cy Young Award before turning 30. From 2005-2015, he was the most valuable pitcher in the Majors according to fWAR. After this point, it all came to a halt.

For the final four seasons of his career, Hernandez posted a 4.89 ERA and 5.10 FIP.

These post-peak years are meant to be good enough for pitchers to stay in the league and get to big career milestones. Hernandez didn’t get to 200 wins. In fact, he didn’t even get to 175.

Though, those who followed his career would know that was largely because of the offense behind him. This year, the writers will decide if King Felix’s peak was enough, or if he pitched his way out of the Hall.

Much like David Wright, Dustin Pedroia was on a Hall of Fame trajectory before becoming plagued by injuries late in his career. From 2007 to 2016, Pedroia was the eighth-most valuable position player in baseball according to fWAR. Baseball Reference’s version of WAR tends to favor Pedroia because of his defensive prowess at second base throughout his career.

Since integration, Pedroia’s six seasons with at least 5.0 bWAR are tied for the third-most among second basemen. He also won Rookie of the Year, an MVP, and two World Series Championships, and did so as a beloved figure in a big market.

These are the factors that could be key in pushing Pedroia over the 5% mark this year.

Ian Kinsler is another candidate looking for enough support to earn another chance. The second baseman was a staple in eight years in Texas and then in Detroit shortly thereafter. Since the start of the 1990s, Kinsler ranks seventh in fWAR among all second basemen. With a 107 OPS+, 243 stolen bases and 88 defensive runs saved, Kinsler was a dynamic player on all sides of the ball.

According to Baseball Reference, Kinsler was one of four second basemen since integration was 80 career batting runs, 80 fielding runs and 30 baserunning runs. The other three to do so were Jackie Robinson, Chase Utley and Willie Randolph.

Kinsler was also with Texas during their World Series runs in 2010 and 2011. He was then traded to Detroit for the Tigers’ 2014 postseason run. He then finally won his ring as a member of the Red Sox in 2018. His contributions to many successful teams across three different franchises could get him enough support from local markets to stay on the ballot.

Brian McCann/Russell Martin

The catcher position is one that the Baseball Hall of Fame voters seem to love voting for.

In recent years, Joe Mauer was elected to the Hall of Fame on his first ballot despite playing nearly half of his career as a first baseman. Ivan Rodriguez was also elected on his first ballot despite suspicions of PED use, which he denied.

Mike Piazza was elected on his fourth ballot despite admitting to usage of a banned substance three years earlier. Piazza also shared a ballot with several of the best suspicion-free members of the steroid era during his four years in the voting process.

The voters have shown time and time again to show an appreciation towards catchers, and Brian McCann and Russell Martin create a unique case for the position.

While McCann and Martin did not appear to have Hall of Fame numbers on the surface, there is one skill they had that makes them stand out with the best; framing.

According to Fangraphs, McCann and Martin rank as the 15th and 11th most valuable catchers in history by fWAR. They are in line with Yadier Molina despite around 2,000 fewer career plate appearances. However, Fangraphs began tracking framing metrics in 2008.

Since then, they have ranked as the top two catchers on the Fangraphs framing metric. Baseball-Reference does not measure framing when evaluating catchers, but Fangraphs makes it a core part of its determination.

Depending on your views on framing, McCann and Martin might be Hall of Famers or one-and-done candidates on the ballot. In two years, Molina will debut on the ballot and likely get in without much hassle. This is despite Fangraphs suggesting McCann and Martin, who will have to fight for 5.0%, were equally as valuable in less playing time.

The rest of the First Year Class

Rounding out the ballot are first-year candidates Carlos Gonzalez, Curtis Granderson, Adam Jones, Hanley Ramirez, Fernando Rodney, Troy Tulowitzki and Ben Zobrist.

Many were once considered some of the best players in the game but did not have enough of a peak or the longevity to build a Hall of Fame case. These candidates will likely fall off the ballot after this election but had very good careers nonetheless.

How to track the Ballot Process

The final results of the election will not be revealed until late January, but there is a way to keep track of the incoming ballots until then.

The Hall of Fame Ballot Tracker keeps a log of every Hall of Fame ballot sent in by writers before and after the election. It also keeps track of past ballots to show which returning players get added and dropped by each writer.

This system helps gauge what the results and trends may look like before we find out the final tallies. You can also follow the tracker by following Ryan Thibodaux and the rest of the tracker team on Bluesky.