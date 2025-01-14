The Hall of Fame Case for Bobby Abreu

Update: This is an updated version of an article that was originally posted on January 20, 2022.

There are five players in Major League Baseball history to hit at least 275 home runs and steal 400 bases. The Bonds father/son duo headlines the short list, especially Barry.

In fact, Barry Bonds is the only player in MLB History with 500 home runs and 500 stolen bases, as no one else has even cracked the 400/400 club. He would be a no-brainer if it weren’t for the steroid issue.

Like Barry, Bobby Bonds is not a Hall of Famer, but he has a strong argument. He hit 332 home runs and stole 461 bases. His 57.9 WAR stacks up with the greats, but alas, he didn’t end up in the Hall of Fame.