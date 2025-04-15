The Chicago White Sox are Borderline Competitive

Before you get angry, given how bad this team has been in recent memory, hear me out. As of the beginning of the week, the worst team in the American League by record had the eighth-best run differential. Yes, I am talking about the Chicago White Sox.

Last week, I wrote about how the White Sox pitching staff has shown promise, particularly compared to how the team fared last season. Now, it’s time to discuss how this team has actually been borderline competitive though their first 15 games of the season.

The pitching staff has certainly led the way, but the offense has done better than you may think, with improved decision-making leading to expected numbers across the board that indicate marginal improvement on the way.

THE WHITE SOX GET THEIR FIRST SERIES WIN OF THE SEASON IN WALK-OFF FASHION!! pic.twitter.com/Tlo1jPk3zQ — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 12, 2025

The phrase of “borderline competitive” may not seem too exciting, but for those that watched much of the 2024 White Sox, it’s a drastic improvement.