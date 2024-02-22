Top 2024 Bounce-Back Candidates for Each Team in the AL Central

Last winter, I started a series featuring players in different categories that could all be classified as “underrated” in their own ways. While I do think that term is overused at times, breaking it down into subcategories makes it more meaningful.

Every season, plenty of players produce at a level lower than was expected of them. As a result, many of those same players enter the subsequent season with expectations lower than they should be.

Yet, whether because of expected metrics, past injury difficulties, or just pure, unanticipated down years, there is reason to believe that plenty of these “underrated” players enter the 2024 season with a chance to return to form.

The AL Central has been lackluster in recent years, and while that may not change any time soon, certain players should be much better this coming season. Here are two players from each team in the division that can bounce back in a big way in 2024.