The Cubs’ Lineup Has Been One of the Best in Baseball

As the season nears the end of April, the Chicago Cubs‘ lineup has been a force.

The Cubs entered Friday 16-10, the best record in the National League Central by three games and the fifth-best in Major League Baseball. This team has had a different feel to it than in recent years, and Wrigley Field has been rocking. In essentially a must-make-the-playoffs season, the Cubs look like a playoff team.

What’s been the driving force behind this hot start? Look no further than that Cubs lineup, which has been one of the top units in baseball.

The rotation has stepped up since Justin Steele was ruled out for the rest of the season. The starters have a 3.50 ERA, sixth-lowest in baseball. But there are still plenty of games to play, and with a big rotation trade unlikely to come anytime soon, it’ll be worth watching if the current starters and the depth pieces can keep it going.