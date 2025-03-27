What to Watch Out for as Cubs Restart Regular Season

The beginning to the Chicago Cubs‘ season has been quite unusual.

They started their spring training earlier than everyone. They had a shorter ramp up period before they left for Japan. There, they played two games at the Tokyo Dome against the Los Angeles Dodgers (and dropped both) before returning to Mesa, Arizona, for one last week of camp.

But finally, we’ve made it — the start (or in the Cubs’ case, the restart) of the 2025 regular season.

We’re obviously still so early on, and as we learn every year, the season never goes how we expect it to going in. Still, there are some things already on the mind that Cubs fans should continue monitor.