Jed Hoyer Gets Extended As The Cubs’ Playoff Push Continues

With Thursday’s trade deadline looming, the Chicago Cubs announced one big move Monday afternoon: The team and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer agreed to terms on a multiyear contract extension.

It may not be the extension announcement Cubs fans have been hoping for (yes, Kyle Tucker is still set to hit free agency this offseason). There’s also certainly a section of fans wondering why the team extended Hoyer right now.

With his contract set to expire after this season, Hoyer had to prove he could build a winner. So far this year, the Cubs have been on that track.

He built one of the best rosters in baseball. The Cubs entered Monday tied with the Brewers atop the National League. The farm system is strong (five prospects on Just Baseball’s most recent Top 100 update).