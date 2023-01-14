Three Starting Rotations I’m Worried About in 2023

If one of the big three goes down, this team could be in a massive hole.

2. San Diego Padres

2023 Projected Rotation:

Yu Darvish

Blake Snell

Joe Musgrove

Nick Martinez

Seth Lugo

The Padres are a dangerous playoff team. Depth isn’t as crucial in a short series, and they have as good of a top three as any in baseball. However, depth is essential over a 162-game schedule. I know Padres fans are well aware of the years when Jake Arrieta and Vince Velasquez were brought in for spot starts. Could that be the case again this year?

I’m not concerned about the top three, but the bottom two are worrisome. Both Martinez and Lugo are good pitchers, but they are relief pitchers. Last season, Nick Martinez was an excellent reliever for the Padres, putting up a 2.60 ERA. As a starter, that ERA was well above four, and San Diego felt Sean Manaea was a better option at the time. Without Clevinger and Manaea, they are transitioning Martinez back to the rotation.

He could be a fine starter, but you’re losing him in the bullpen, and it’s no guarantee he can handle a full-season workload. The last time we saw Martinez as a full-time starter was in 2017 with the Rangers, where he posted a 5.66 ERA. He’s improved since then, but as the fourth starter, I have my concerns.

Seth Lugo told teams he should be viewed as a starter, and he will be one in this 2023 Padres rotation. He hasn’t made a start since 2020, and his last season as a starter was in 2017, when he made 18 starts. Over those 18 starts, he put up a 4.71 ERA with a 4.61 xERA. A 33-year-old Lugo could surprise us with an excellent season, but history would say he finds his way back to the bullpen by the middle of the season.

Beyond these two is a combination of Julio Teheran, Ryan Weather, Jay Groome, and Adrian Morejon. Teheran threw five innings in 2021 and zero in 2022. Weathers put up an ERA over six in Triple-A last year. Groome has yet to debut, and Morejon hasn’t made an MLB start since 2021. Depth in the regular season is significant. If one of the big three goes down, this team could be in trouble.