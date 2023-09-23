How Did the Phillies Cut the Line on the New York Mets?

Philadelphia owned the NL East for a period of time back in the late 2000s. They took advantage of a pair of Mets collapses in 2007 and 2008 to earn their first two of five-consecutive NL East title. That run included back-to-back World Series appearances in 2008 and 2009, with the team winning one title in 08′.

From 2011 through 2021, the Phillies missed the playoffs in 10-straight seasons, never finishing above third place until 2021, when they placed second in the NL East with a 82-80 record.

With the addition of a third Wild Card, the Phillies finally made the playoffs last season and took full advantage in their magical ride to the World Series. The Phillies came up two wins short of their third World Series title in franchise history, but now will presumably get another crack at it in 2023.

The Phillies are sitting five games up in the NL Wild Card race with eight games left to play. Meanwhile the Mets went from preseason favorites to out of the playoff race entirely in this disaster of a season.

If we take a look at the last five seasons for each of these clubs, the Phillies and Mets have been intertwined as two franchises in the same division that have attempted to win-now without great help coming their way through their farm system.

While the Mets have invested more resources overall, it is the Phillies that have come out victorious over the last 13 months. What allowed that to happen and how will things play out in the future?