At Peace With Himself, Nick Castellanos Putting Together Bounce-Back Season for Phillies

In hindsight, a down year probably shouldn’t have been especially shocking for the slugging outfielder. For as great as he was in 2021 with the Reds, he really struggled during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season after signing a lucrative free-agent deal to head to Cincinnati. To his credit, Castellanos played in all 60 games for the Reds in 2020 but finished with a .225 batting average and a .298 on-base percentage, a far cry from what he did the previous year when he posted an .863 OPS in a season split between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JUNE 24: Nick Castellanos #2 of the Cincinnati Reds rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park on June 24, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

But in the same way that Castellanos’ struggles in 2022 could have been predicted — at least to some degree — he had too long of a successful track record prior to that to think he wouldn’t rebound in 2023. After all, between 2014 and 2021, no one in baseball hit more doubles than Castellanos. He didn’t just forget how to hit in his early thirties.

And thus far in 2023, it's been quite the renaissance for the former All-Star. In 23 games, Castellanos is slashing .307/.378/.489 with a National League-leading 10 doubles. His best performance of the season came this past Saturday in a victory over the Colorado Rockies. Castellanos homered twice, his first two home runs (regular or postseason) since August 27.

“I just want to do my job, man,” Castellanos said after the win. “I really have grown fond of everybody in this clubhouse and the organization in general. Just anything that I can do on either side of the ball, even conversations that have nothing to do with baseball … [I want to do] anything to just give positive energy to the Phillies to get as many wins as possible … whatever it may be, I’m down for it.”

While it was a wise business decision for Castellanos to opt out of the final two years of his contract in Cincinnati following a tremendous 2021 season, he hit the open market at the least enviable time possible. He had to wait through a 99-day lockout during his second stint as a free agent. He didn’t end up signing with the Phillies until March 22, less than three weeks before Opening Day.

That left Castellanos scrambling to meet new teammates, a new front office and a new PR staff. He had to buy a new house — ultimately purchasing Ben Simmons’ old place in Moorestown, New Jersey in May. That was the same month he and his wife Jessica welcomed a child, the couple’s first and Castellanos’ second. Athletes are often expected to be robots, but it’s not hard to imagine a lack of stability affecting someone’s job performance.