Updates on Ohtani, Yamamoto and rotation from Dodgers camp

GLENDALE, Ariz. — In a little more than three weeks, the Los Angeles Dodgers will hop aboard a plane to Seoul, Korea for a two-game set against the San Diego Padres as part of the 2024 MLB World Tour.

At no point during the 13 hour and 20 minutes flight to Incheon International Airport will manager Dave Roberts be coordinating the team’s pitching strategy for the short series at the Gocheok Sky Dome.

Right now, he and the Dodgers coaching staff have most of the plan figured out for the first ever regular season games to be held in South Korea.

“I think that we’re gonna hold off on (announcing that),” Roberts responded when asked about the starters for the Seoul Series, “Because I think we just want to just check the next boxes and what I don’t want to do is say something and have to retract it. So let’s try to gain a little bit more momentum and then I’ll be happy to announce it.”