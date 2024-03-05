The Dodgers Have Discovered Another Market Inefficiency

The moneyballing Oakland A’s of the early aughts popularized the term “market inefficiency” around baseball. Yet, by the time Brad Pitt’s film adaptation of Moneyball hit theatres, it was the Tampa Bay Rays who were making the most of an inefficient market.

Tampa Bay has continued to succeed despite low payrolls year after year, but at this point, the Rays are old news. Another team has discovered a brand-new, genius payroll hack for winning more ballgames than anyone else: the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their secret? Spending money. As it turns out, signing great players is the best way to field a great team.

Although my tone is tongue-in-cheek, I’m only partly joking about the Dodgers making the most of an inefficiency. While other teams have been pinching pennies to minimize payroll, the Dodgers realized that building a perennial contender is the best way to maximize profit. Who would have guessed?

I’m far from the first person to point this out. Indeed, even the simple brilliance of the Dodgers’ spending might be old news by now. However, the team made a recent move that has me thinking they’ve discovered yet another market inefficiency.