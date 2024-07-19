NL and AL Rookie of The Year Post All-Star Break Update

Shota Imanaga: +2800

As a 30-year-old pitching in his first MLB season after previously spending eight seasons pitching professionally in Japan, Imanaga is going to have to overcome some voters who believe he isn’t truly a rookie. It is hard to argue with the All-Star’s 8-2 record, 2.97 ERA and NL-best 6.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio, though.

Gavin Stone: +4000

The Los Angeles Dodgers have an entire pitching staff — and a good one, at that — on the injured list right now. Stone has provided some much-needed stability in Dave Roberts’ rotation, with a 9-3 record, 3.26 ERA and 3.57 FIP across 96 2/3 innings pitched. The Dodgers might not want Stone to be their Game 1 postseason starter, but he’s been tremendous this year nonetheless.

Michael Busch: +4000

Busch was acquired from the Dodgers in January, as the Chicago Cubs took advantage of him being blocked by Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani. Busch has 12 home runs, 19 doubles and an .823 OPS in his first full MLB season.

Latest AL Rookie of the Year Odds

Wyatt Langford: +120

Langford hit .309 with an .894 OPS in June for the Texas Rangers, but his rookie season overall has hardly been remarkable to this point. He’s hitting .254 with a .702 OPS. He does have four defensive runs saved in left field, so hasn’t been entrenched at DH like some thought he may be. Still, Langford having the best odds shows that this race is still wide open.

Luis Gil: +200

Gil was about as good as anyone in baseball over the first two months, but a 6.45 ERA in June crushed his All-Star candidacy. Still, Gil will enter the second half with a 10-5 record and 3.17 ERA. There are questions about how much the New York Yankees will be ever to push his the Tommy John surgery veteran’s workload, but he’s definitely put himself in the discussion.

Ceddanne Rafaela: +1100

Rafaela has provided tremendous defensive flexibility for the Boston Red Sox, playing second base, shortstop, third base and center field. It’s been at center field that Rafaela has impressed the most, posting eight defensive runs saved and four outs above average. He’s going to struggle to win this award with a .692 OPS, though Rafaela does have 11 home runs and 52 RBIs.