NL and AL Rookie of The Year Post All-Star Break Update
After starting the MLB All-Star Game, it is safe to say that Paul Skenes will soon run away with the NL Rookie of the Year Award.
As we prepare for the second half of the Major League Baseball season to begin, here’s an updated look at the NL and AL Rookie of the Year races.
Latest NL Rookie of the Year Odds
Paul Skenes: -1200
Last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Skenes has been electric across his first 11 starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates, posting a 6-0 record with a 1.90 ERA and 89 strikeouts. After starting the All-Star Game, health may be the only thing that can prevent Skenes from winning NL Rookie of the Year.
Jackson Merrill: +500
Also an All-Star as a rookie, Merrill has adjusted well in a move from his natural position of shortstop to center field. He also has 12 home runs, 12 doubles and 46 RBIs. The 21-year-old looks like a future superstar.
Shota Imanaga: +2800
As a 30-year-old pitching in his first MLB season after previously spending eight seasons pitching professionally in Japan, Imanaga is going to have to overcome some voters who believe he isn’t truly a rookie. It is hard to argue with the All-Star’s 8-2 record, 2.97 ERA and NL-best 6.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio, though.
Gavin Stone: +4000
The Los Angeles Dodgers have an entire pitching staff — and a good one, at that — on the injured list right now. Stone has provided some much-needed stability in Dave Roberts’ rotation, with a 9-3 record, 3.26 ERA and 3.57 FIP across 96 2/3 innings pitched. The Dodgers might not want Stone to be their Game 1 postseason starter, but he’s been tremendous this year nonetheless.
Michael Busch: +4000
Busch was acquired from the Dodgers in January, as the Chicago Cubs took advantage of him being blocked by Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani. Busch has 12 home runs, 19 doubles and an .823 OPS in his first full MLB season.
Latest AL Rookie of the Year Odds
Wyatt Langford: +120
Langford hit .309 with an .894 OPS in June for the Texas Rangers, but his rookie season overall has hardly been remarkable to this point. He’s hitting .254 with a .702 OPS. He does have four defensive runs saved in left field, so hasn’t been entrenched at DH like some thought he may be. Still, Langford having the best odds shows that this race is still wide open.
Luis Gil: +200
Gil was about as good as anyone in baseball over the first two months, but a 6.45 ERA in June crushed his All-Star candidacy. Still, Gil will enter the second half with a 10-5 record and 3.17 ERA. There are questions about how much the New York Yankees will be ever to push his the Tommy John surgery veteran’s workload, but he’s definitely put himself in the discussion.
Ceddanne Rafaela: +1100
Rafaela has provided tremendous defensive flexibility for the Boston Red Sox, playing second base, shortstop, third base and center field. It’s been at center field that Rafaela has impressed the most, posting eight defensive runs saved and four outs above average. He’s going to struggle to win this award with a .692 OPS, though Rafaela does have 11 home runs and 52 RBIs.
Colton Cowser: +1200
The Baltimore Orioles selected Cowser with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, and have gotten a pretty strong return on their investment already. He’s going to have to improve on his .219 batting average, but Cowser has 12 home runs and has seen time at all three outfield positions. In left field, Cowser has posted seven outs above average.
Mason Miller: +1600
It’s kind of shocking to see Miller — who represented the Oakland Athletics at the All-Star Game — ranked this low. He’s electrified baseball this year with a fastball that’s averaged 100.9 mph. Perhaps his odds are hurt by the chances he either gets injured or traded to an NL team, but Miller currently leads all relievers with a 1.8 fWAR. How is he not the favorite in the AL?
Wilyer Abreu: +1600
A right ankle sprain forced Abreu to miss some time in June, but he has an .808 OPS at the plate and seven defensive runs saved in right field. The 25-year-old feels like he’s part of a budding core in Boston along with Rafaela, Jarren Duran and Tanner Houck.