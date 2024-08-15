Stage Is Set for an All-Time Great NL Rookie of the Year Race

While the vast majority of eyes may be on the chase for the postseason, there is a race setting up for the Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year which could hold plenty of drama with a crop of rookies that could split votes and stir plenty of debate about who is really best.

According to the most recent odds at BetMGM, Shota Imanaga of the Chicago Cubs, Jackson Merrill of the San Diego Padres, and Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates are in the lead to capture the NL Rookie of the Year Award, with Skenes currently the betting favorite to win the prize.

With Imanaga and Skenes both putting together fantastic seasons, it’s possible a pitcher could win the award for the first time since Devin Williams captured the honor during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

That year was also the last time that more than two players earned first-place votes from members of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA).