Can the Debut of Chase Dollander Mark a Change in Culture?

DENVER, Colo. – In the biggest debut of a starting pitcher for the Colorado Rockies in a decade, Chase Dollander delivered and came away with his first career win.

“I have to thank the guys behind me. They did a great job today,” Dollander said following a 12-5 win by Colorado. “Have to thank the bats. They were awesome today. They really did their jobs and just made my job easier.”

Standing at his locker beneath Coors Field still in full uniform, the dreams of a child were realized by the 23-year-old Dollander as he discussed a Rockies win that helped avoid a sweep at the hands of the Athletics.

The offense provided more runs than it did during the entire first week of the season on the road in Tampa and Philadelphia. The defense came together and squeezed the first out of an inning at third base, a no-no in base running. And the bullpen, dead last in all of Major League Baseball, allowed a single run over four innings of work.