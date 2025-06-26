Not Gambling Advice: Baseball Picks for Today — Odds, Bets & Lines (June 26, 2025)
MLB expert Peter Appel shares his insights into today’s baseball picks, bets, predictions, and odds. This article is updated daily.
Yesterday featured one of my worst picks of the season.
It wasn’t just that it lost; I misplayed the spot entirely. Does Fuentes have good stuff? I believe so. Was it a good idea to back a 20-year-old on the road in his second start against a desperate Mets team? Absolutely not. I overlooked the spot entirely, and that’s completely my fault.
We live and we learn. Today, we travel to Colorado for a game where I expect fireworks.
2025 Record: 46-43 (+6.18 Units)
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies @ 3:10 PM EST
Pitching Matchup:
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (3.31 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 32.2 Innings)
Rockies: Austin Gomber (8.38 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 9.2 Innings)
This game has runs written all over it. Kershaw is due for some regression, and his career at Coors Field isn’t one to back. Austin Gomber is coming off a horrific outing, and the Rockies’ best relief pitcher, Jake Bird, threw 32 pitches yesterday, so he’s likely unavailable. There is wind blowing out at Coors Field with 80-degree temperatures at first pitch. RUNS!
Clayton Kershaw is arguably the greatest left-handed pitcher of all time, and he’s still doing his thing. I have yet to fade him, but this feels like the spot to do it.
His Stuff+ has gradually declined since 2020; it makes sense. As he ages, he’s not the same pitcher he once was. Kershaw remains near the top of the list of “guys who know how to pitch,” but it’s tough to continue to succeed with a Stuff+ and Location+ in the mid-90s. This is the first time in his career he’s been below 100 in both.
His current 94 Pitching+ would have him ranked 63rd among 73 qualified starting pitchers, tied with Kyle Hendricks. His 4.59 SIERA also indicates that regression is likely to occur as the season progresses.
Clayton Kershaw has made 27 starts at Coors Field, pitching to a 4.64 ERA. Over his last five starts at Coors Field, he’s pitched to a 5.52 ERA.
His pitch mix isn’t ideal for succeeding at Coors Field, as his fastball relies on ride and carry, which is most heavily affected by altitude. His slider should be his bread and butter today, but his big, loopy curveball also won’t move as much at altitude. He will have to perfectly execute to escape trouble, especially considering he’s rocking a 52% Hard-Hit rate, one of the worst marks in baseball.
I project Kershaw to allow 3.2 runs over five innings. I don’t see him getting shelled out there, but I have little confidence in him succeeding today, and if he catches a few bad breaks, it could get ugly quick.
On the other side, we have Austin Gomber. You don’t need me to tell you that the Dodgers should hit him. Over 107 PA against the Dodgers’ current roster, Gomber has surrendered a .388 xWOBA with a 5.59 career ERA.
Gomber has made two starts this year. One was a five-inning shutout in Atlanta, and the other was arguably the worst start of the year, allowing nine earned runs on 12 hits against Arizona at home. Through two starts, his 88 Stuff+ and 84 Pitching+ are the worst marks of his career, and his 7.81 xERA and 6.22 SIERA don’t imply better days ahead.
I project five innings of work while giving up 4.4 runs. The Dodgers have had no issues playing at Coors Field, and they have adjusted, averaging 8.5 runs per game over the first two games.
The Dodgers could put up a crooked number so fast on a bullpen without Jake Bird. I have supreme confidence in the Dodgers against any Rockies arm they throw out there. I also believe the Rockies, who have seen these Dodgers’ bullpen arms plenty of times, can scratch a few runs for themselves. There should be runs throughout.
Coors Field is already a hitters’ paradise, but it’s playing extra hitter-friendly today. We have 5-8 MPH wind blowing out to left field, which is perfect for right-handed bats against two left-handed starters. It’ll also be nice and warm, but not too warm where it tires everyone out. It’s an ideal day for offense.
Given the favorable weather conditions, it creates a highly profitable system that points towards overs. It’s pretty specific, but it’s profitable in all ballparks. The system is called “Big Favorite Overs.”
The system states to take the over when the underdog has an ML price of at least +170, the temperature is at least 80 degrees, and there is at least 5 MPH wind blowing out. The over in this spot is 165-108-11 (60% Hit Rate, 16.2% ROI).
I make this total 13.3, so I see plenty of value on this over, especially at even money. I would play this up to 12.5 at +100.
