Not Gambling Advice: Baseball Picks for Today — Odds, Bets & Lines (June 26, 2025)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies @ 3:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup:

This game has runs written all over it. Kershaw is due for some regression, and his career at Coors Field isn’t one to back. Austin Gomber is coming off a horrific outing, and the Rockies’ best relief pitcher, Jake Bird, threw 32 pitches yesterday, so he’s likely unavailable. There is wind blowing out at Coors Field with 80-degree temperatures at first pitch. RUNS!

Clayton Kershaw is arguably the greatest left-handed pitcher of all time, and he’s still doing his thing. I have yet to fade him, but this feels like the spot to do it.

His Stuff+ has gradually declined since 2020; it makes sense. As he ages, he’s not the same pitcher he once was. Kershaw remains near the top of the list of “guys who know how to pitch,” but it’s tough to continue to succeed with a Stuff+ and Location+ in the mid-90s. This is the first time in his career he’s been below 100 in both.

His current 94 Pitching+ would have him ranked 63rd among 73 qualified starting pitchers, tied with Kyle Hendricks. His 4.59 SIERA also indicates that regression is likely to occur as the season progresses.

Clayton Kershaw has made 27 starts at Coors Field, pitching to a 4.64 ERA. Over his last five starts at Coors Field, he’s pitched to a 5.52 ERA.

His pitch mix isn’t ideal for succeeding at Coors Field, as his fastball relies on ride and carry, which is most heavily affected by altitude. His slider should be his bread and butter today, but his big, loopy curveball also won’t move as much at altitude. He will have to perfectly execute to escape trouble, especially considering he’s rocking a 52% Hard-Hit rate, one of the worst marks in baseball.