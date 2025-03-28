Bill Schmidt on Rockies’ Flurry of Roster Changes: “We’re Trying To Get Better”

As both Schmidt and Black have reiterated through this maelstrom of player movement, the roster for game no. 1 isn’t usually the one you have for the duration of the 162-game season.

OF Nolan Jones to Cleveland for IF/OF Tyler Freeman, March 22

CLEVELAND, OHIO – JULY 07, 2024: Tyler Freeman #2 of the Cleveland Guardians runs off the field during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field on July 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

It was 18 months ago that Nolan Jones ended 2023 with a flourish and a bit of history. Acquired before the season in a trade from the Guardians, Jones added a home run and stolen base in the team’s final regular season game — not to mention his MLB-best 19th outfield assist — to place himself in some rarified air.

With 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases, Jones became only the 16th player to ever join the 20/20 club as a rookie. He finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year Award voting, and consensus around the sport was that Colorado pulled a fast one over on Cleveland.

Flash forward to last Saturday when the Rockies shipped Jones back to the Guardians for super utilityman Tyler Freeman.

“Nolan, when we decided to put him out there, he was out of (minor league) options, right? He was coming off a season where he hit three home runs and didn’t hit one in Spring Training,” Schmidt said. “Hey, I’m hoping for ’23 (again) and I wish nothing but the best for Nolan. But we thought we had something in Tyler that was going to help our Major League team this year and going forward.”

Schmidt is familiar with Cleveland’s organization. He served as a national crosschecker in their scouting department from 1995-99. It’s been a team he’s found comfort in when looking for a trade partner.