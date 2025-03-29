Colorado Rockies Top 15 Prospects

Arsenal

Halvorsen utilizes a three pitch mix, but leans most heavily on his high-octane fastball, averaging 100 MPH over his final 20 appearances of the season. Generating plus extension at such a high velocity really speeds hitters up in the box and set up Halvorsen’s improved splitter well in 2024. His feel for the pitch improved as the season progressed, overtaking his slider as his most effective out pitch. Halvorsen landed the splitter for a strike north of 70% of the time in the second half, holding opponents to a batting average well below .200.

Against righties, Halvorsen will still lean on his short gyro slider in the upper 80s. He has the tendency to leave it up in the zone, but when he keeps it towards the bottom third, it generates above average whiff.

Outlook

Halvorsen’s finish to the year both in the upper minor leagues and then the MLB level solidly placed him into a leverage spot in the Rockies bullpen for 2025. He has closer stuff if the splitter can more consistently show plus, but at least projects as a solid setup option.

11. Zach Agnos – RHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 10th Round (296), 2023 (COL) | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL CHANGEUP Cutter Slider COMMAND FV 55/55 50/60 60/60 55/55 60/60 45

A two-way player at East Carolina, the Rockies snagged Agnos in the 10th round of the 2022 draft shifting his focus to the bullpen. He closed games for Low-A Fresno right out of the gate, picking up 27 saves while pitching to a 2.06 ERA in 52 1/3 innings with gaudy strikeout numbers in 2023 before kicking things into another gear between High-A and Double-A in 2024. In the same amount of innings, Agnos cut his ERA to 1.38 with an impressive K-BB rate north of 25%.

Agnos gets above average carry on his mid 90s fastball and boasts a fantastic feel for his trio of secondaries. His low 90s cutter is his most relied on offering, but the sweeper has great swing and miss potential. Agnos should join the Rockies bullpen sometime in 2025 with a chance to pitch at leverage quickly. His arsenal and command could make him an intriguing starting pitching candidate if the Rockies wanted to try to stretch him out, but fast tracking him as a reliever appears to be the plan.

12. Benny Montgomery – OF – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (8) – 2021 (COL) | ETA: 2026

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/30 40/50 45/55 70/70 50/60 45

An incredible athlete with elite tools, Montgomery’s chaotic swing has created skepticism as to whether he will ever be able to hit enough to reach his potential. His loud hitch was long a point of contention from his detractors, and while Montgomery has been able to tone down the move a bit, it is still disruptive to his timing.

Montgomery made some adjustments in the box ahead of 2024 in an effort to further simplify his operation, but saw his season cut to just 11 games due to shoulder surgery. He has flashed exit velocities as high as 113 MPH, but his swing inefficiencies resulted in a ground ball rate of 62% in 2023. Through 11 games in 2024, he appeared to be getting the ball in the air with a bit more ease.

A plus plus runner with a rifle for an arm, Montgomery has the goods to be a plus centerfielder and has gradually improved as a base stealing threat. There’s few prospects–if any–outside of their org’s top 10 with more upside than Montgomery, however there’s very real concerns that he may never hit enough.

13. Yujanyer Herrera – RHP – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10K, 2019 (MIL) | ETA: 2028

FASTBALL Slider Cutter Curveball CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/50 60/60 45/50 50/50 40/45 40/50 40+

Herrera really started to put things together in his age 20 season, quickly earning a promotion to High-A, where he maintained a 3.18 ERA in 51 innings before being traded to the Rockies as part of the Nick Mears return. After making a handful of starts with the Rockies High-A affiliate, Herrera went down with an elbow injury that would later require Tommy John surgery, wiping out his 2025 season as well.

The right-hander’s best pitch is his short, gyro slider in the mid 80s that flashes plus. His cutter can blend a bit with it, but when it is at it’s best it is several ticks harder with a few more inches of carry. His four seamer sits a tick harder than his sinker, with the former averaging 93.7 MPH. He is able to pick up ground balls at an above average rate, which paired with his plus slider and average curveball and cutter, could make him a back-end starter his mixes enough to survive. Herrera should at least be a decent depth arm.

14. Sean Sullivan – LHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (46), 2023 (COL) | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL CHANGEUP Slider COMMAND FV 50/50 50/60 40/45 60/60 40+

Sullivan was one of the most effective arms in Minor League Baseball in 2024, but his low-end velocity has created some skepticism among evaluators as to whether he can miss enough bats at the highest level. Between High-A and Double-A, he pitched to a 2.11 ERA in 115 1/3 innings while striking out 28% of hitters and walking just 3%.

The fastball averaged just 87.5 MPH in 2024, but his extremely unique delivery and elite extension helped him rack up an in zone whiff rate of 26% and chase rate of 37%. The combination of cross-fire and 7.5 feet of extension makes for an uncomfortable at bat, particularly for righties who struggle to differentiate his fastball from his changeup given how late they see the ball. Righties hit just .170 against Sullivan in 2024 with an OPS below .500.

If Sullivan can see his fastball tick up to even just 88-90 MPH, he may have enough deception and ability to locate to be an innings-eating No. 5 starter.

15. Jordy Vargas – RHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $500K, 2021 (COL) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL Curveball CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/55 50/60 40/50 35/45 40

An athletic right-hander with a loose, quick arm, Vargas has some loud stuff that he is still working to harness. His development took a bit of a detour at the end of 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, which wiped out his 2024 campaign. His fastball sits 93-95 MPH, touching 96 MPH and flashes some late arm side run. The pitch can flatten out at times, but plays as an above average heater when he is generating late life to his arm side.

Vargas’ best out pitch is a mid 70s curveball with solid depth and two-plane break. He struggled to command the pitch, landing it for a strike just 52% of the time in 2023. It flashes plus when he is around the zone with it. Rounding out the arsenal is a fringy changeup that flashes average when Vargas has a feel for it. He sprayed the pitch for much of 2023, with a strike rate below 50%.

For Vargas to realize his potential on the mound, he will need to make some major strides with his feel for his secondaries as his fastball does not generate enough whiff to get away with elevated usage. He will likely make his return to the mound in the first half of 2025.

16. Gabriel Hughes – RHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (10) 2022 (COL) | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL SLIDER Curveball CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/50 55/55 45/45 40/40 40/50 40+

A first round pick in 2022, Hughes struggled out of the gate before undergoing Tommy John surgery midway through the 2023 season. Hughes made his return at the end of 2024 in the Arizona Fall League with his fastball velocity back up to where he was in his draft year.

Arsenal

Hughes saw his stuff drop off in 2023 before undergoing Tommy John surgery, but when healthy, he sits 93-95 MPH with the fastball while getting plus extension. Hughes will throw two types of fastballs, one with more of a cut-ride action while the other will register as a two-seamer, but really hovers closer to the dead zone.

Though the two-seam fastball stays up more than most, the nearly 10 inches of horizontal separation from his cut-ride fastball makes it appear heavier to hitters, potentially making it a reliable ground ball pitch to mix in.

His best offering is his gyro slider in the upper 80s, with short, hard break. He will also mix in a downer curveball in the low 80s that flashes average. Lagging behind is Hughes’ upper 80s changeup that he has been trying to find a consistent feel for dating back to his days at Gonzaga.

Outlook

Though we will have to see what things look like as he further distances himself from Tommy John surgery, Hughes likely lacks the stuff to be more than a back-end starter, but the regained velocity late in 2024 and early in 2025 is encouraging. If he can find more consistency with his curveball, or mix in a cutter, Hughes could elevate his ceiling some. At this point, he looks the part of a No. 5 starter, assuming his ability to locate and execute improves as he gets more innings under his belt.

Other Names to Watch

Welinton Herrera – LHP – (High-A): A lefty with a funky delivery like many of the arms the Rockies target, Herrera has a long, whippy arm action, generating above average life from a release height barely over five feet. As a result, his mid 90s fastball generates big whiff numbers within the zone with plenty of weak contact despite 75% usage. His slider lags far at this point, but could be an above average offering with more refinement and feel. His ability to generate swings and misses from the left side make him an extremely intriguing bullpen arm, especially coming off of a season where he struck out 36% of batters between Low-A and High-A at 20 years old.

Kyle Karros – 3B – (High-A): A fifth round pick in 2023 MLB draft, Karros turned in a strong showing in his first full pro season at High-A in 2024, hitting .311/.390/.485 (145 wRC+) while keeping the strikeout rate in check. While the numbers were strong, Karros has some underlying whiff concerns, predominantly struggling with spin. He pulverized fastballs to a .375 batting average, but hit just .185 against spin. He is sure-handed at third base, helping take some pressure off of the bat, but Karros will need to show that he can handle Double-A pitching and improve upon his roughly 50% contact rate against secondaries.

Cole Messina – C – (High-A): A third round pick in 2024, Messina offers above average raw power with the tools to be an above average defender. Messina launched 21 homers in his junior season at South Carolina on his way to winning the Johnny Bench Award for the nation’s best backstop. He has enough tools on both sides of the game to dream on a starting catcher, but has a good chance of landing at least as a back up, assuming his tools convert into above average defense.

Sandy Ozuna – RHP – (CPX): Ozuna signed for just $45,000 in 2023 and has quickly looked like a steal with a fastball that could touch 97 MPH in his age 18 season with a gyro slider that looks like it can be an above average pitch. Despite his long arm action, Ozuna fills the zone up at a decent clip, walking just 6% of batters along with a strikeout rate of 30% in the Arizona Complex League. His fastball lacks some desired life, but the sheer velocity he can already generate with room for more gives him intriguing upside as he enters his age 19 season in what will be his full season ball debut.

Luis Peralta – LHP – (MLB): Peralta broke out in a big way in 2024, dominating to an ERA below 1.00 in 39 2/3 innings between High-A and Double-A with the Pirates before being traded for Jalen Beeks. Changing orgs did not stifle the then 23-year-old’s momentum quickly earning the call to the big leagues where he pitched to a 0.73 ERA for the Rockies in 15 appearances. He hides the ball well with a mid 90s heater that will get on hitters quickly from a low release and a curveball that flashes above average but just lacks consistency. Across all levels in 2024 opponents hit just .170 against his fastball, with righties actually faring worse than lefties. He should be a solid relief option for the Rockies in 2025.

Ryan Ritter – SS – (Double-A): A glove-first shortstop, Ritter turned in an encouraging season at Double-A, posting a 126 wRC+ in 91 games while slashing his strikeout rate to a career-low 23.6%. Even with the improvements in the bat to ball department, he still projects to be below average hit tool wise and struggles to recognize spin. Ritter hits lefties really well, posting an OPS north of .800 against opposite-handed pitchers between 2023 and 2024, which paired with his defensive ability, gives him a chance to be a decent infield utility piece.

Drew Romo – C – (MLB): Once a top 100 prospect, Romo really struggled in 2024 both offensively and defensively. While the numbers were not bad in the PCL, the batted ball data and swing decisions were concerning before looking overmatched at the big league level. He’s a switch hitter with good bat to ball skills, which helps his case, but his average exit velocity dropped below 85 MPH, with a chase rate of 33%.

Romo also battled the yips, struggling to throw the ball back to the mound at points, but his plus arm still prevailed overall, throwing out 29% of attempted base stealers in Triple-A. Still just 23 years old for the entirety of 2025 season and has plenty of time to work through what was a huge step backwards in 2024. With his defensive tools and bat to ball skills, Romo should at least settle as a back up catcher as he irons things out, but it may take more time than expected.

Jared Thomas – OF – (Low-A): A draft-eligible sophomore, the Rockies grabbed Thomas in the second round in 2024 after seeing a big uptick in power, quadrupling his home run total. Despite the increase in impact, nothing jumps off of the page with Thomas, but he offers the potential for average tools across the board.

Sterlin Thompson – OF – (Double-A): The 31st overall selection in the 2022 draft, Thompson’s advanced feel to hit helped him get off to a great start to his pro career, mashing through Low and High-A, before seeing his power output and contact rates take a hit at Double-A. While the offensive profile is still intriguing enough to dream on above average output, his step backwards in 2024 paired with limited defensive value has caused his prospect stock to slip. Now settling in left where the hope is that he can progress to a passable defender, he could be a second-division regular if he cuts down on the chase and taps into what could be average power.