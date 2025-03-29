Colorado Rockies Top 15 Prospects
Led by one of the top pitching prospects in all of Minor League Baseball, the future is bright in the mountains.
The Rockies rarely have an elite farm system, especially on the pitching side, but there are as many intriguing prospect arms littered through the system as there has been in some time. Having Chase Dollander headline things certainly helps and there a couple top 100 prospect bats in Charlie Condon and Adael Amador, but the newfound minor league depth on the pitching front should be encouraging for Rockies fans.
Brody Brecht was a fun, high upside roll of the dice while Seth Halverson and Zach Agnos look like they could be pitching at high leverage out of the Rockies bullpen this year. The 10-15 range in the rankings could deliver some back end rotation arms, or at the very least, some always-needed pitching depth. If a couple of Zac Veen, Yanquiel Fernandez, Robert Calaz or Benny Montgomery can take a leap in 2025, Rockies fans should have reason to be more excited about their farm system than they have been able to be in recent years.
1. Chase Dollander – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (9), 2023 (COL) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|55/60
|50/50
|45/55
|40/50
|55+
One of the more electric arms college baseball has seen in several years, Dollander’s disappointing junior season was still not enough to push him outside of the top 10 picks in the 2023 draft and he quickly proved the Rockies right by dominating High-A and Double-A hitters in his first pro season.
Arsenal
An overpowering pitcher who is a data darling, Dollander runs out a four pitch mix with the potential for three plus offerings. His double-plus fastball sits 95-98 MPH with exploding life at the top of the zone, that plays up from his short-arm release and flat approach angle. Averaging around 16 inches of induced vertical break with late arm side run from a release height of 5.5 feet, Dollander’s fastball is extremely difficult for hitters to get on top of while also frequently freezing them at the knees.
Working off of his fastball is a cutter-ish slider in the upper 80s. It played more like a slider in 2022, featuring more horizontal break and less vertical break in the mid 80s. It works off of his fastball well, particularly to righties, but he can have the tendency to leave it up where it can flatten out.
Dollander found much more confidence in his upper 70s sweeping curveball in 2024, using it with much more frequency to positive results when he was around the zone. The challenge is, it was still an inconsistent offering for him from a strike-throwing perspective, landing it just 53% of the time.
His upper 80s changeup flashes average but can play up above that thanks to the way it works off of his elite heater. He was able to generate more arm side fade with it in 2024 (16.5 inches) with just enough velocity separation from the fastball to get hitters on their front foot.
Outlook
With such a great pitcher’s build and a smooth, athletic delivery, Dollander could have put himself right alongside Paul Skenes as the top arm in the draft. He was still easily one of the best pitchers in his class, despite his ERA doubling to 4.75 in his draft year, because of the immense upside he possessed and already validated that notion in his first pro season.
Dollander told Just Baseball that he spent the 2023 offseason cleaning up some issues that crept into his delivery and it was easy to see the dividends being paid out in 2024 as not only his command improved, but also the sharpness of his stuff. Pitching prospects have not fared well for the Rockies in recent years for a myriad of reasons, but none of them were as talented as Dollander, who has frontline upside.
2. Charlie Condon – OF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’6″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (3), 2024 (COL) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|40/50
|60/70
|40/40
|35/45
|50+
Condon put up one of the best collegiate seasons of all time as a redshirt sophomore, winning the Golden Spikes Award while breaking the Georgia program record in just two seasons. His blend of hit and power could match what the Rockies were hoping to get from Kris Bryant when they signed him to a $182 million deal. A very shaky pro debut slowed the momentum Condon built in his draft year, highlighting some of the hit-tool concerns that kept him from being a slam dunk top pick.
Offense
Starting with his hands rested just in front of his shoulder and a slight bend in his knees, Condon sinks further into his base as he loads with an early toe tap that leads into a stride. The toe tap helps Condon get his weight back and breaks up what would be a big move for a hitter with levers as long as his, making it easier to control.
Condon likes to catch the ball out front, handling velocity well, even at the top of the zone, with a contact rate of 87% and an OPS near 1.300 against fastballs 93+ MPH in 2024. His desire to catch balls out front and go pull side can cause him to lose direction and while he is able to get on plane for fastballs, he has the tendency to leave the zone too quickly on secondary stuff. That said, he rarely misses hangers and put up video game numbers against fastballs.
Despite improvements overall against secondary stuff, Condon’s contact rate drops from 90% against fastballs to just 70% against spin. His ability to pull velocity in the air elevates bodes well for his game power, but there’s some concern that his path is geared towards that and not much else.
6-foot-6 with a relatively slender frame, Condon should grow into the 70 grade power that he is already knocking on the door of. He has a good feel for the strike zone for a player who has to deal with such a large zone. Continued refinement of his swing decisions would help hedge the pull-dependency concern as there are plenty of examples of hitters with far less power (I.E. Isaac Paredes) whose unrelenting approach allows them to be pull-dependent sluggers.
Though it was not a large sample, his pro debut only further emphasized the aforementioned swing path and pitch recognition concerns against higher quality breaking stuff.
Condon is too good against fastballs and hanging breaking balls not to find some level of success, but to attain his lofty ceiling, he might need to make a slight adjustment path wise or reach towards the plus territory in the plate discipline department.
Defense/Speed
After splitting time between first base and right field in 2023, Condon saw action at all three outfield spots and even third base. He was not a disaster at third and could get a longer look there, but he is also good enough in an outfield corner to fend off a move to first base, if the hot corner is not in the cards.
Outlook
It’s difficult to argue against a hitter who put up the best offensive season of the BBCOR era, even in a year where home runs sky-rocketed across the country. The fact that Condon looked decent enough at third base to potentially get a look there with a fall back of corner outfield helps his case, though it will ultimately be all about the bat for former Georgia Bulldog.
There could not have been a much better landing spot for him than the Rockies as his blend of big power and decent hit is easy to dream on in a cavernous Coors Field that is a mile above sea level and suppresses secondary movement. Even though he lacks some desired adjustability with his swing, Condon has flashed good enough bat to ball to get into his double plus raw power enough to launch 30+ homers if it all works out.
3. Adael Amador – 2B – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.5M – 2019 (COL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|55/60
|40/45
|55/55
|40/50
|50
A switch hitter who posted elite contact rates at the lower levels, Amador experienced a turbulent 2024 season which included a slow start to the Double-A season that preceded a rushed call up to the big leagues before heading back to Double-A where he finished the posted an .850 OPS after the All-Star Break, looking like the top 100 prospect he has long been.
Offense
Amador is a polished hitter who repeats his moves well with great timing. From the left side, Amador utilizes a gathering leg kick in tandem with a rhythmic hand load with impressive control.
From the right side, Amador’s lower half is a bit less involved, resulting in a little less power output. Amador makes up for it with his impressive bat-to-ball skills and low chase rates. You’ll see Amador use his leverage counts to swing for more more frequently from the left side, but he is adept to adjusting within at-bats and catering his approach to the situation.
From the left-side, Amador was elite bat-to-ball wise at the lower levels, running some of the best contact rates in the Minor Leagues in 2023 (94% zone contact and 89% overall contact). He took a step backward in that regard in 2024 with a contact rate around 80%, even when things were going well.
Amador has steadily put on some muscle since signing and flashed more impact in Double-A. His average and 90th percentile exit velocities jumped by two ticks, now sitting close to league-average. Consistently running a chase rate below 20%, Amador draws plenty of free passes, walking nearly as much as he has punched out as a pro.
Defense/Speed
With roughly average defensive tools across the board, Amador is not much of an asset at second base, but he is not a liability either. His actions have smoothed out a bit as he continues to rack up reps, but his limited range makes him an average defender at best at second base. An above average runner, Amador has turned himself into a quality base stealing threat, nabbing a career-high 35 bags in 100 Double-A games in 2024.
Outlook
Injury issues and being thrown into the fire in what was a rushed MLB call up made for a weird 2024 season. Now having dealt with ailments the last two seasons, it will be important for Amador to put together a healthy campaign in 2025 as he looks to work his way back to Denver, perhaps with a little more momentum behind him. He may not completely look the part of the hitter who was posting some of the best contact rates in the entire minor leagues at the lower levels, but he still blends above average hit with plus plate discipline and improved power from both sides of the plate. Amador has the ingredients to be an ideal table-setter at the top of an order.
4. Cole Carrigg – OF/SS – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 195 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 2nd round (65) – 2023 (COL) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|40/50
|40/45
|60/60
|55/65
|45+
An athletic switch-hitter with defensive versatility, Carrigg’s relatively pedestrian collegiate numbers and a shoulder issue caused him to slip out of the first round, but he looked like a first round talent in his pro debut after making a swing tweak.
Offense
Different setups from both sides of the plate that he adjusted upon entering pro ball, from the left side, Carrigg starts completely upright with his feet about shoulder-width apart and hands rested in front of his chest. His adjusted setup is reminiscent of Alex Verdugo’s before he pulls his hands back with a gather into his backside. From the right side, Carrigg has a more conventional batting stance, with his hands up above his back shoulder and more simple pre-swing moves.
Despite the moving parts, Carrigg’s athleticism has allowed him to control his operation in the batter’s box pretty well. Comparing the pro video to his time at San Diego State, Carrigg’s adjustments have helped him stay in his backside longer and utilize the ground to generate power. That said, his timing can be thrown off at points, resulting in higher whiff rates than the surface numbers may suggest.
While the exit velocities are fringy, Carrigg taps into sneaky game power thanks to his ability to elevate to the pull side and generate back spin. Standing at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Carrigg has a chance to tap into more power as he continues to learn how to utilize his frame more effectively. His right-handed swing is ahead of his left both from a power and contact perspective. Given the more simple mechanics from the right side, it may make sense for Carrigg to adjust his left-handed swing to more similarly mirror his right.
Defense/Speed
Carrigg’s ridiculous tools are more than evident on the defensive side of things, where he is capable of playing all over the diamond at a high level. He is a bit raw when it comes to the fundamentals, but that is to be expected of a player who played just about every position in his collegiate career including: catcher, shortstop, second base, third base, centerfield and left field.
With a plus plus arm and plus speed, Carrigg projects best in center field, where his reads and jumps looked solid already. The Rockies also had Carrigg make some starts at shortstop where his range and arm stood out. His actions are a bit raw, but his hands work well overall. An aggressive base stealer, Carrigg swiped 53 bags on 65 tries in 2024.
Outlook
A high-variance prospect, Carrigg’s tools, defensive versatility and impressive offensive upside from both sides of the plate make him one of the more exciting prospects in the Rockies system. If Carrigg can continue his power trend upwards, some pressure could be taken off of the fringy hit tool. If he stalls out offensively, his defensive value, versatility and speed would make him a unique super-utility piece.
5. Yanquiel Fernandez – OF – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $295K – 2019 (COL) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|30/30
|45/60
|40/40
|35/40
|45+
Light-tower power that Fernandez sells out for to a fault, there is special impact potential with the lefty slugger.
Offense
Big and powerful with a violent swing, Fernandez utilizes a decent sized leg kick and coil before taking big effort hacks at baseballs. There’s some similarity to Jesus Sanchez of the Marlins in that regard. When everything is on time, Fernandez absolutely unloads on baseballs, flashing exit velocities as high as 114 MPH.
His impressive bat speed and quickness help him crush velocity, but he does have the tendency to get on his front foot too early against secondary stuff with an expansive approach.
Running a chase rate north of 35% over his last two pro seasons, it’s not a major surprise that Fernandez does not take many free passes. There’s the potential for average bat-to-ball for him if he can gain more control of his lower half and cut down on the chase.
The raw power is easily plus, with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 MPH between 2023 and 2024, but he often sells out to the pull side to get into his juice in games. Just four of his 35 homers since the start of the 2023 season have left the yard anywhere other than the pull side.
Fernandez the power to hit 30+ homers, but his lack of approach looks like it will hold him back from doing so unless he shifts in his age 22 season.
Defense/Speed
Fernandez does not move extremely well, limiting him to average defense in a corner. He has a plus plus arm in the outfield which helps, but he will probably not provide a ton of value with his glove or legs.
Outlook
There’s no doubting the fact that Fernandez comes with an extremely volatile profile. His big numbers in High-A provided a glimpse at what could be while his struggles at the upper levels are a reminder of how his free-swinging nature can hold him back. For better and for worse, Fernandez is reminiscent of Jesus Sanchez, but he will be even more bat dependent given his lack of value defensively.
6. Zac Veen – OF – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (9) – 2020 (COL) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Place Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|40/50
|45/50
|60/60
|40/45
|45+
Injuries along with swing and miss caused Veen fall out of focus, but a 2024 bounce back and strong 2025 Spring Training at least has him back on track as a potential everyday option for the Rockies in a corner outfield spot.
Hitting
Starting upright with the barrel angled downward behind his name plate, Veen gets into a big leg kick as he tips his barrel upwards. Veen’s athleticism allows him to balance into his back side well, but when he is struggling, he will have the tendency to lounge with his stride leg, sapping his power and making it difficult to handle stuff elevated.
Veen’s lower half balance was improved in 2024 aiding his home run output and ability to hit the ball hard in the air. His swing decisions improved as well, cutting his chase rate by 5%. His swing can get long, waving over sliders and resulting in harder fastballs getting deep on him, but the aforementioned lower half improvements have helped mitigate those challenges.
Still a bit of a tweener offensively, it seems as though Veen’s most likely path to providing above average offensive output is in the power department where he long levers could result in above average power if he can add some more strength. At this point, the hit tool projects as fringy and the power as average, but there’s still room for more improvement with the former first rounder.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner, the initial hope when Veen as drafted was that he would blossom into a quality centerfield option. Perhaps the missed time hasn’t helped, but his actions in the outfield continue to be shaky. He tends to drift to his spot, struggling to track the ball with confidence with relatively late jumps. His closing speed should ensure that he can survive in a corner, but he projects as average at best in left or right field. An incredibly efficient base stealer when healthy, Veen swiped 43 bags on 49 tries in 111 games between 2023 and 2024.
Outlook
Aside from his speed, Veen lacks a standout quality to comfortably project him as an above average regular, but given the adversity he has faced as a pro and his projection/athleticism, there’s still reasonable hope that Veen can tap into a bit more in his age 23 season. The Rockies feel as though maturity mentally in the way that he approaches the game can ultimately help Veen elevate him, but from a pure baseball sense, getting into more power would surely make it easier to pencil Veen in as an everyday corner outfielder. For now, he forecasts as a second-division regular.
7. Brody Becht – RHP – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | CB-A Round (38) 2024 (COL) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|60/70
|40/50
|30/40
|45+
A former wide receiver at the University of Iowa, Brecht shifted his focus to the mound and where he chipped away at some serious command questions in his draft year. He has middle-rotation stuff, but is still a full command grade away from reasonably projecting as a starter.
Arsenal
A three pitch mix, Brecht turned heads with a fastball that can touch triple digits, though it did not feature the best characteristics. He worked to stop cutting the ball as much after being drafted, helping him generate more induced vertical break on his fastball. He will sit 95-98 MPH with the heater and assuming he is able to sustain increased vertical life on the pitch, it should comfortably play as plus.
Brecht’s best offering is his gyro slider in the upper 80s. The downward action tunnels well off his fastball from his over-the-top release, diving under barrels of hitters from both sides of the plate. It was the only pitch Brecht landed for a strike more than 60% of the time in 2024, holding opponents to a low .100s batting average with a swinging strike rate around 25%. When hitters do get to the pitch, they often roll over it, as he yielded a ground ball rate north of 55%.
The splitter took a huge step forward in 2024 after being borderline-unusable the year prior. Not only did Brecht find a better feel for it, but he found more velocity and vertical separation as well, generating big in-zone whiff numbers. Though he only utilized it roughly 10% of the time, it could easily be an average third offering as he throws it more professionally.
Outlook
Brecht’s lack of command kept him out of the top 20 selections, but his stuff and athleticism made him a guarantee to hear his name called on day one. The development of his splitter and improved fastball only help promote the middle-rotation dream for Brecht, though his command is still multiple grades away from making that dream close to a reality. While the hope is that his elite athleticism can translate into more strikes as he gains more experience on the mound, it’s ultimately most likely he lands as a reliever where he has closer stuff.
8. Robert Calaz – OF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.7M – 2023 (COL) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/35
|40/50
|55/70
|45/45
|40/50
|45+
Calaz looked like a man among boys in the Arizona Complex League, on his way to wining the MVP award, but he will require a fair amount of refinement offensively to comfortably project as an everyday player.
Hitting
Starting with a wide stance, Calaz shifts his weight into his backside as he loads, hardly picking his front foot up off of the ground. Starting so spread out can make it easy for Calaz to push forward with his body creating some barrel lag and length to his swing.
He is rotationally explosive, generating plus bat speed, but he also has the tendency to pull off with his front side. Calaz boasts double plus raw power launching home runs upwards of 460 feet prior to his 19th birthday with an off-of-the-charts 90th percentile exit velocity of 109 MPH. Calaz struggles to get into that top end power as consistently as desired due to mechanical breakdowns against secondaries, resulting in him unleashing his “B” swing too often.
It will be a matter of whether Calaz can hit enough to get into his double plus raw power and while the statistical output was impressive in 2024, his 61% contact rate is cause for concern as he gears up for a full season of Low-A. He is extremely patient against fastballs, but struggles to recognize spin. 26 batted balls north of 105 MPH as an 18-year-old in 2024 is enough to make Calaz an intriguing bat, though he will likely need to clean things up in the box to reach his big time power upside.
Defense/Speed
A fringy runner, Calaz is comfortable in the outfield, but lacks the quickness to stick up the middle. His instincts and reads paired with an above average arm should make him a solid defender in either corner. Calaz is an opportunistic base stealer who can pick his spots well enough to grab double digits bags.
Outlook
Calaz’s huge raw power enticed the Rockies enough to make him the crown jewel of their 2023 IFA class, shelling out nearly $2 million to sign him. Early results have only added to the intrigue, as the teenager has already flashed some of the best exit velocities at the lower levels. That said, it is difficult to envision his swing succeeding at more challenging levels as currently constructed. He has plenty of time to refine things in the batter’s box, but until he does, it’s difficult to project Calaz as more than a flashy short-platoon option.
9. Carson Palmquist – LHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 3rd Round (88) 2022 (COL) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Cutter
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|55/60
|45/50
|40/45
|40/45
|45
A funky lefty with a side-arm delivery, Palmquist was one of the best closers in college baseball before making the transition to the rotation in his draft year, pushing him into the top three rounds. He has missed plenty of bats through his first two pro seasons, using deception to elevate what is mostly average stuff.
Arsenal
A four pitch mix, Palmquist creates a very difficult look for hitters, releasing from below five feet with a slight cross fire that helps him hide the ball well. Palmquist works down the mound effectively as well, getting nearly seven feet of extension. His ability to maintain some vertical life on his fastball from such a horizontal release allows it to play up despite sitting mostly 90-92 MPH. Palmquist has generated above average whiff numbers within the zone through on his fastball at each level.
His best pitch is his mid 70s slider which reaps the rewards of his sidearm release more than any of his offerings. Opponents are generally so uncomfortable, they can only get defensive swings off against it. The slider yielded roughly a .130 batting average with an average exit velocity right around 80 MPH.
Palmquist will also mix in a cutter and a changeup with the former separating as his more reliable third pitch in 2024. Hovering in the low 80s, Palmquist will mix the cutter in to righties and lefties equally, inducing weak contact in the air when he is locating it. The changeup feel has been inconsistent at the upper levels, but it has flashed enough to be a decent fourth offering.
Outlook
After mowing through Double-A, Palmquist’s command stalled out in Triple-A, though that could have been a product of nibbling in what is by far Minor League Baseball’s most hitter-friendly environment as well as dealing with the ABS system.
While it is deception over raw stuff for Palmquist, he has struck out more than 30% of batters since the start of the 2023 season across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. The Rockies have made it a point to target pitchers whose edge will not be as impacted by the altitude and Palmquist fits the bill with his very unique delivery.
He will need to shore up his command before he gets to the big leagues as there was a big discrepancy between his fastball strike rate (67%) and secondaries strike rate (55%) in 2024. Palmquist has done a good job of keeping right-handed hitters in check, but he surely will be a tough at bat left on left even at the highest level. He projects as a swingman and left on left weapon.
10. Seth Halvorsen – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 7th Round (202) 2023 (COL) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|Splitter
|Slider
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|55/60
|50/50
|45/45
|45
Halvorsen saw his fastball leap to triple digits, quickly climbing his way to the big leagues where he impressed in his 12 appearances out of the Rockies bullpen.
Arsenal
Halvorsen utilizes a three pitch mix, but leans most heavily on his high-octane fastball, averaging 100 MPH over his final 20 appearances of the season. Generating plus extension at such a high velocity really speeds hitters up in the box and set up Halvorsen’s improved splitter well in 2024. His feel for the pitch improved as the season progressed, overtaking his slider as his most effective out pitch. Halvorsen landed the splitter for a strike north of 70% of the time in the second half, holding opponents to a batting average well below .200.
Against righties, Halvorsen will still lean on his short gyro slider in the upper 80s. He has the tendency to leave it up in the zone, but when he keeps it towards the bottom third, it generates above average whiff.
Outlook
Halvorsen’s finish to the year both in the upper minor leagues and then the MLB level solidly placed him into a leverage spot in the Rockies bullpen for 2025. He has closer stuff if the splitter can more consistently show plus, but at least projects as a solid setup option.
11. Zach Agnos – RHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 10th Round (296), 2023 (COL) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|CHANGEUP
|Cutter
|Slider
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|50/60
|60/60
|55/55
|60/60
|45
A two-way player at East Carolina, the Rockies snagged Agnos in the 10th round of the 2022 draft shifting his focus to the bullpen. He closed games for Low-A Fresno right out of the gate, picking up 27 saves while pitching to a 2.06 ERA in 52 1/3 innings with gaudy strikeout numbers in 2023 before kicking things into another gear between High-A and Double-A in 2024. In the same amount of innings, Agnos cut his ERA to 1.38 with an impressive K-BB rate north of 25%.
Agnos gets above average carry on his mid 90s fastball and boasts a fantastic feel for his trio of secondaries. His low 90s cutter is his most relied on offering, but the sweeper has great swing and miss potential. Agnos should join the Rockies bullpen sometime in 2025 with a chance to pitch at leverage quickly. His arsenal and command could make him an intriguing starting pitching candidate if the Rockies wanted to try to stretch him out, but fast tracking him as a reliever appears to be the plan.
12. Benny Montgomery – OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (8) – 2021 (COL) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/30
|40/50
|45/55
|70/70
|50/60
|45
An incredible athlete with elite tools, Montgomery’s chaotic swing has created skepticism as to whether he will ever be able to hit enough to reach his potential. His loud hitch was long a point of contention from his detractors, and while Montgomery has been able to tone down the move a bit, it is still disruptive to his timing.
Montgomery made some adjustments in the box ahead of 2024 in an effort to further simplify his operation, but saw his season cut to just 11 games due to shoulder surgery. He has flashed exit velocities as high as 113 MPH, but his swing inefficiencies resulted in a ground ball rate of 62% in 2023. Through 11 games in 2024, he appeared to be getting the ball in the air with a bit more ease.
A plus plus runner with a rifle for an arm, Montgomery has the goods to be a plus centerfielder and has gradually improved as a base stealing threat. There’s few prospects–if any–outside of their org’s top 10 with more upside than Montgomery, however there’s very real concerns that he may never hit enough.
13. Yujanyer Herrera – RHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10K, 2019 (MIL) | ETA: 2028
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|Cutter
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|60/60
|45/50
|50/50
|40/45
|40/50
|40+
Herrera really started to put things together in his age 20 season, quickly earning a promotion to High-A, where he maintained a 3.18 ERA in 51 innings before being traded to the Rockies as part of the Nick Mears return. After making a handful of starts with the Rockies High-A affiliate, Herrera went down with an elbow injury that would later require Tommy John surgery, wiping out his 2025 season as well.
The right-hander’s best pitch is his short, gyro slider in the mid 80s that flashes plus. His cutter can blend a bit with it, but when it is at it’s best it is several ticks harder with a few more inches of carry. His four seamer sits a tick harder than his sinker, with the former averaging 93.7 MPH. He is able to pick up ground balls at an above average rate, which paired with his plus slider and average curveball and cutter, could make him a back-end starter his mixes enough to survive. Herrera should at least be a decent depth arm.
14. Sean Sullivan – LHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (46), 2023 (COL) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|CHANGEUP
|Slider
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|50/60
|40/45
|60/60
|40+
Sullivan was one of the most effective arms in Minor League Baseball in 2024, but his low-end velocity has created some skepticism among evaluators as to whether he can miss enough bats at the highest level. Between High-A and Double-A, he pitched to a 2.11 ERA in 115 1/3 innings while striking out 28% of hitters and walking just 3%.
The fastball averaged just 87.5 MPH in 2024, but his extremely unique delivery and elite extension helped him rack up an in zone whiff rate of 26% and chase rate of 37%. The combination of cross-fire and 7.5 feet of extension makes for an uncomfortable at bat, particularly for righties who struggle to differentiate his fastball from his changeup given how late they see the ball. Righties hit just .170 against Sullivan in 2024 with an OPS below .500.
If Sullivan can see his fastball tick up to even just 88-90 MPH, he may have enough deception and ability to locate to be an innings-eating No. 5 starter.
15. Jordy Vargas – RHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $500K, 2021 (COL) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|50/60
|40/50
|35/45
|40
An athletic right-hander with a loose, quick arm, Vargas has some loud stuff that he is still working to harness. His development took a bit of a detour at the end of 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, which wiped out his 2024 campaign. His fastball sits 93-95 MPH, touching 96 MPH and flashes some late arm side run. The pitch can flatten out at times, but plays as an above average heater when he is generating late life to his arm side.
Vargas’ best out pitch is a mid 70s curveball with solid depth and two-plane break. He struggled to command the pitch, landing it for a strike just 52% of the time in 2023. It flashes plus when he is around the zone with it. Rounding out the arsenal is a fringy changeup that flashes average when Vargas has a feel for it. He sprayed the pitch for much of 2023, with a strike rate below 50%.
For Vargas to realize his potential on the mound, he will need to make some major strides with his feel for his secondaries as his fastball does not generate enough whiff to get away with elevated usage. He will likely make his return to the mound in the first half of 2025.
16. Gabriel Hughes – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (10) 2022 (COL) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|55/55
|45/45
|40/40
|40/50
|40+
A first round pick in 2022, Hughes struggled out of the gate before undergoing Tommy John surgery midway through the 2023 season. Hughes made his return at the end of 2024 in the Arizona Fall League with his fastball velocity back up to where he was in his draft year.
Arsenal
Hughes saw his stuff drop off in 2023 before undergoing Tommy John surgery, but when healthy, he sits 93-95 MPH with the fastball while getting plus extension. Hughes will throw two types of fastballs, one with more of a cut-ride action while the other will register as a two-seamer, but really hovers closer to the dead zone.
Though the two-seam fastball stays up more than most, the nearly 10 inches of horizontal separation from his cut-ride fastball makes it appear heavier to hitters, potentially making it a reliable ground ball pitch to mix in.
His best offering is his gyro slider in the upper 80s, with short, hard break. He will also mix in a downer curveball in the low 80s that flashes average. Lagging behind is Hughes’ upper 80s changeup that he has been trying to find a consistent feel for dating back to his days at Gonzaga.
Outlook
Though we will have to see what things look like as he further distances himself from Tommy John surgery, Hughes likely lacks the stuff to be more than a back-end starter, but the regained velocity late in 2024 and early in 2025 is encouraging. If he can find more consistency with his curveball, or mix in a cutter, Hughes could elevate his ceiling some. At this point, he looks the part of a No. 5 starter, assuming his ability to locate and execute improves as he gets more innings under his belt.
Other Names to Watch
Welinton Herrera – LHP – (High-A): A lefty with a funky delivery like many of the arms the Rockies target, Herrera has a long, whippy arm action, generating above average life from a release height barely over five feet. As a result, his mid 90s fastball generates big whiff numbers within the zone with plenty of weak contact despite 75% usage. His slider lags far at this point, but could be an above average offering with more refinement and feel. His ability to generate swings and misses from the left side make him an extremely intriguing bullpen arm, especially coming off of a season where he struck out 36% of batters between Low-A and High-A at 20 years old.
Kyle Karros – 3B – (High-A): A fifth round pick in 2023 MLB draft, Karros turned in a strong showing in his first full pro season at High-A in 2024, hitting .311/.390/.485 (145 wRC+) while keeping the strikeout rate in check. While the numbers were strong, Karros has some underlying whiff concerns, predominantly struggling with spin. He pulverized fastballs to a .375 batting average, but hit just .185 against spin. He is sure-handed at third base, helping take some pressure off of the bat, but Karros will need to show that he can handle Double-A pitching and improve upon his roughly 50% contact rate against secondaries.
Cole Messina – C – (High-A): A third round pick in 2024, Messina offers above average raw power with the tools to be an above average defender. Messina launched 21 homers in his junior season at South Carolina on his way to winning the Johnny Bench Award for the nation’s best backstop. He has enough tools on both sides of the game to dream on a starting catcher, but has a good chance of landing at least as a back up, assuming his tools convert into above average defense.
Sandy Ozuna – RHP – (CPX): Ozuna signed for just $45,000 in 2023 and has quickly looked like a steal with a fastball that could touch 97 MPH in his age 18 season with a gyro slider that looks like it can be an above average pitch. Despite his long arm action, Ozuna fills the zone up at a decent clip, walking just 6% of batters along with a strikeout rate of 30% in the Arizona Complex League. His fastball lacks some desired life, but the sheer velocity he can already generate with room for more gives him intriguing upside as he enters his age 19 season in what will be his full season ball debut.
Luis Peralta – LHP – (MLB): Peralta broke out in a big way in 2024, dominating to an ERA below 1.00 in 39 2/3 innings between High-A and Double-A with the Pirates before being traded for Jalen Beeks. Changing orgs did not stifle the then 23-year-old’s momentum quickly earning the call to the big leagues where he pitched to a 0.73 ERA for the Rockies in 15 appearances. He hides the ball well with a mid 90s heater that will get on hitters quickly from a low release and a curveball that flashes above average but just lacks consistency. Across all levels in 2024 opponents hit just .170 against his fastball, with righties actually faring worse than lefties. He should be a solid relief option for the Rockies in 2025.
Ryan Ritter – SS – (Double-A): A glove-first shortstop, Ritter turned in an encouraging season at Double-A, posting a 126 wRC+ in 91 games while slashing his strikeout rate to a career-low 23.6%. Even with the improvements in the bat to ball department, he still projects to be below average hit tool wise and struggles to recognize spin. Ritter hits lefties really well, posting an OPS north of .800 against opposite-handed pitchers between 2023 and 2024, which paired with his defensive ability, gives him a chance to be a decent infield utility piece.
Drew Romo – C – (MLB): Once a top 100 prospect, Romo really struggled in 2024 both offensively and defensively. While the numbers were not bad in the PCL, the batted ball data and swing decisions were concerning before looking overmatched at the big league level. He’s a switch hitter with good bat to ball skills, which helps his case, but his average exit velocity dropped below 85 MPH, with a chase rate of 33%.
Romo also battled the yips, struggling to throw the ball back to the mound at points, but his plus arm still prevailed overall, throwing out 29% of attempted base stealers in Triple-A. Still just 23 years old for the entirety of 2025 season and has plenty of time to work through what was a huge step backwards in 2024. With his defensive tools and bat to ball skills, Romo should at least settle as a back up catcher as he irons things out, but it may take more time than expected.
Jared Thomas – OF – (Low-A): A draft-eligible sophomore, the Rockies grabbed Thomas in the second round in 2024 after seeing a big uptick in power, quadrupling his home run total. Despite the increase in impact, nothing jumps off of the page with Thomas, but he offers the potential for average tools across the board.
Sterlin Thompson – OF – (Double-A): The 31st overall selection in the 2022 draft, Thompson’s advanced feel to hit helped him get off to a great start to his pro career, mashing through Low and High-A, before seeing his power output and contact rates take a hit at Double-A. While the offensive profile is still intriguing enough to dream on above average output, his step backwards in 2024 paired with limited defensive value has caused his prospect stock to slip. Now settling in left where the hope is that he can progress to a passable defender, he could be a second-division regular if he cuts down on the chase and taps into what could be average power.