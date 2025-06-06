Cam Smith Deserves More Appreciation for What He Is Doing

Not only has Smith delivered, but he’s thrived so far to start his MLB career. He deserves way more appreciation for what he’s doing, as this level of production given his circumstances is nearly unheard of.

Stats were taken prior to play on June 6.

What’s Driving Cam Smith’s Success?

After reaching Double-A with just 27 games played in the minor leagues, it was clear that Smith wouldn’t have to wait long to make his MLB debut. However, it still came sooner than most expected, as Smith made the Astros’ Opening Day roster. Since debuting, he’s been solid overall.

Cam Smith gets a hit on the first pitch he sees in the big leagues🙌#OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/wl00PUyeNo — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 27, 2025

First off, in order to fit Smith into the lineup, he was forced to move away from the hot corner for the first time in his career. This was a tall task, especially considering he was making the move at the highest level of the sport. He’s not only handled the transition with ease, but he’s excelling in right field.

In his first season in right, Smith is currently putting up tremendous numbers with his glove. His Outs Above Average (OAA) presently sits at +4, which places him in baseball’s 94th percentile. For a player making this big of an impact in his first exposure at a new position, it’s truly been special to see.

Not only has he posted really good OAA numbers, but Smith has also flashed the potential to have a pretty solid arm. While his actual arm value has yet to come along, Smith has registered an arm strength that’s inside the top 20 percent of baseball.