Cade Smith Is Getting a Chance To Flex His Closer Muscles

The Cleveland Guardians have a perennially good bullpen. Their relief corps has ranked among the best in the league for several years now, leading the way in 2024 as the best in baseball. Much of that dominance has been thanks to shutdown closer Emmanuel Clase anchoring the ninth inning.

But now that Clase is gone until at least Aug. 31, the Guardians no longer have the luxury of turning to the right-hander in save situations.

On paid leave while MLB conducts its sports betting investigation, it’s anyone’s guess how long Cleveland will have to survive the ninth without Clase. He could be back in September. He could be gone for the rest of the season. Is there perhaps a chance he never pitches in the majors again?

We don’t know the answer to that question. In the immediate fallout, the question in Cleveland becomes, who will take over the closing duties?