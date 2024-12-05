Should the Brewers Trade Devin Williams?

Williams has been tremendous throughout his time in Milwaukee. The two-time All-Star hasn’t finished a season with an ERA above 2.00 since 2021; he ended with a 1.93 ERA in 2022, a 1.53 ERA in 2023, and a 1.25 ERA in 2024. Not only is he consistent, but he’s steadily been one of the most dominant closers in MLB and a foundational piece to this team’s success.

However, Williams is set to hit free agency following the 2025 season, and Milwaukee may have an opportunity to maximize his return this offseason.

Per Spotrac, the Airbender is estimated to make just over $8 million in arbitration this offseason. While that seems like a very reasonable price to pay for one of the best closers in baseball, the Brewers are all about maximizing the returns of their biggest assets.

It’s very unlikely the Brewers sign Williams to a long-term contract before he hits the open market, and he will be in high demand this winter thanks to his affordable price and outstanding track record. If the Brewers wish to capitalize on Williams’ value, now is the time to do so.

It won’t be an easy decision, but trading Williams may be the Crew’s best route to improving their roster as a whole heading into Opening Day 2025.

Why Trading Williams Makes Sense

There is a path for the Brewers to become strong World Series contenders in 2025. Recently for Just Baseball, I broke down what their offseason plan should look like in order for them to get over the hump in the postseason.