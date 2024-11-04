Why Did the Brewers Decline Devin Williams Club Option?

Still, out of the necessity of counting every dollar in a tight budget to consistently win, the Brewers have managed to make some moves that could be deemed as a slap in the face to their star players (particularly the pitchers) who have most-led to that success.

Williams became the latest example of this over the weekend, as the Brewers declined a $10.5 million club option on him for the 2025 season. The option does not mean that Williams is a free agent however, but instead that he will be retained through the arbitration process instead.

Not Fair to Williams, Even Though He Agreed to the Option

What I do not want to do is write this to bash the Brewers front office, which is simply working within the restraints that are presented to them by ownership. With that said, when we look at Williams contract being declined over a few million of dollars, you can’t help but put the situation under a magnifying glass.

Last offseason, Williams signed a one-year deal with the Brewers to avoid his second-year of arbitration, which guaranteed him $7.25 million. Williams would make $7 million in 2024, and the club held an option for his final year of arbitration at $10.5 million.

This option included a $250K buyout, which Williams just collected when the Brewers made this decision on Sunday to decline his option. A quarter of a million dollars is nothing to sneeze at, but its penny’s to what he was going to make if the Brewers just picked up his club option.

Since Williams missed half the season due to a back injury, his projected bump in arbitration is not as significant as it could have been if he remained healthy all year. According to Spotrac, Williams is estimated to make $8.4 million in his final year of arbitration (now that he is back in the system).