5 Teams That Are Perfect Cody Bellinger Trade Fits

The Mariners need offensive help and an infielder before Opening Day 2025, and while they’re yet to make a move this winter, they’re almost certain to break into the trade market over the next few weeks — so long as all moves fit within their strict self-imposed budget.

On December 8, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale urged the Mariners to go after Bellinger this winter, especially if they can get the Cubs to eat some of his salary.

“The Cubs would love to dump the contract, even for a lesser return, but they’re finding precious little interest,” Nightengale wrote. “Still, there’s got to be a team out there that is willing to bite the bullet on the cash, and realize he’ll be a significant upgrade. We’re talking about you, Mariners and Yankees.”

Before Bellinger re-signed with the Cubs last offseason, he was briefly linked to the Mariners in free agency, so it makes sense that Seattle would still be interested in his services now. With a number of holes across their infield, Bellinger would be an upgrade at first base, as well as a strong defender to match with Luke Raley as he develops.

The Mariners have floated the idea of trading from their rotation to secure offensive help this winter, including listening to offers on Luis Castillo, which could push the Cubs in their direction. While the Cubs aren’t actively in the market for a starter — especially after signing Matthew Boyd to a two-year, $29 million deal on December 7 — they’re still open to adding another one, according to The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma, and putting a star like Castillo on their staff would give them one of the deepest rotations in MLB.

After being beaten out by their crosstown rival in the fight to sign Juan Soto, the Yankees need a backup plan, and Bellinger could be exactly that. On December 7, Nightengale urged the Yankees to go after Bellinger on the trade market, and since he’s one of the strongest bats available, maybe a reunion between the outfielder and starter Marcus Stroman — who New York signed out of free agency last winter after he made his name as Chicago’s ace — is on the horizon.