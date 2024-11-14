Potential Trade Partners for Cubs after Cody Bellinger Opts In
Cody Bellinger opted in to his 2025 season with the Chicago Cubs, but that does not mean he will be in Chicago when the season starts.
Cody Bellinger officially opted in to the 2025 season with the Chicago Cubs. However, that does create a crowded outfield room for Chicago. With that said, Bellinger could become a trade target this offseason as teams look to bolster their outfield via trade rather than free agency.
Not choosing free agency could be a strategic move for the former National League MVP. He will be making $27.5 million in 2025, which is probably more than what he would have made if he were to test the open market.
Bellinger is a versatile fielder who can play all outfield positions, plus first base, so there are plenty of potential trade partners for the Cubs to choose from if they decide to go that route.
Cody Bellinger With the Cubs
Cody Bellinger was able to revive his career when he signed with the Cubs back before the 2023 MLB season. He was the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year, and 2019 National League MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
However, after 2019, he started to really struggle. From 2020-2022, Bellinger slashed .203/.272/.376, and he hit just 41 home runs over those three seasons. He also had a 1.3 WAR over those three seasons.
With the Cubs, Bellinger was able to shine in his first year as he hit .307 with an OPS of .881, 26 home runs, and 97 RBI. He also stole 20 bases. In 2024, Bellinger took a slight step back, but still put up respectable numbers. He had 18 home runs, batted .266, and had a .751 OPS.
In his first two years at Wrigley Field, Bellinger had a combined 6.6 WAR.
His first season led him to sign a three-year deal with Chicago before the 2024 season. However, it included opt-outs after the first two years. Bellinger decided to opt in to the 2025 season with Chicago, but he has now become a trade candidate in Chicago.
Cubs Have a Crowded Outfield
Bellinger opting in creates a very crowded outfield. Pete Crow-Armstrong has established himself as a solid everyday center fielder after finishing 2024 on a strong note. Along with PCA, the Cubs have Seiya Suzuki in right field, and Ian Happ in left. Happ just won his third straight Gold Glove award. Suzuki, on the other hand, was a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award.
Now the Cubs could simply DH Suzuki, which is something they may plan to do regardless of the situation with Bellinger. This is because they have even further depth beyond the MLB roster that could factor into their outfield plans in 2025.
Owen Cassie is the number two prospect in the organization, and he is coming off a strong season in Triple-A. James Triantos, Kevin Alcantara, Christian Franklin, and Brennan Davis are all ready, or close to it, for the big leagues.
With their outfield room being this crowded, it would make sense to flip Bellinger for some prospects, or Major League-ready talent. Chicago could use an extra arm or two in the rotation, and they could definitely use a bullpen arm. Along with the pitching staff, the Cubs are really just missing a good everyday catcher.
Potential Trade Partners for Cody Bellinger and the Cubs
Bellinger can play every outfield position, and first base. This makes him a very valuable asset to a team. Along with that, Bellinger had two straight years of career-low strikeout rates. There are plenty of teams that can use a player like Bellinger.
There are four teams specifically that could be a great fit for the 29-year-old.
Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies have fallen short in the playoffs two years in a row now. Last season, the Phillies dominated all year just to lose in the NLDS to the New York Mets. They are so close to being a World Series team, and Bellinger could be the missing piece.
Philadelphia’s outfield is a little weak. Austin Hays and Brandon Marsh are better off being platooned than both being in everyday roles. With Kyle Schwarber clogging up the DH spot, Nicholas Castellanos will be entrenched in right field again, despite his OAA of -8 in 2024.
Bellinger’s versatility could be outstanding for the Phillies, as he could spare Castellanos in right field, while also getting plenty of reps in center. He could even spare Bryce Harper when needed at first base, allowing the Phillies to rotate their aging stars in the DH spot at times.
The contract would not be a problem for the Phillies. John Middleton, the owner of the Phillies, is more than willing to go over the third threshold in the luxury tax. With the potential of Bellinger only being in Philadelphia for one year, going over the limit could be worth it.
Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays have to bolster their entire roster if they want to make some noise in the AL East.
The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles have a stronghold in that division at the moment. The Blue Jays have a pretty good lineup, but it could use a couple more players. Bellinger would make an immediate impact in Toronto.
The Blue Jays outfield consists of Daulton Varsho, who is an elite fielder as he just won his first Gold Glove award. George Springer is coming off his worst professional season, so it is going to be interesting to see if he bounces back in 2025. Nonetheless, Bellinger would be an everyday starter in one of the outfield positions in Toronto.
The Blue Jays have the 10th-highest payroll at the moment, but they can easily afford the contract of Bellinger if they want to take it on. It would come down to who the Blue Jays are willing to trade away. They have a few Major League-ready arms just waiting to be called up, so there are some enticing prospects for the Cubs to choose from if Toronto is a trade partner.
Seattle Mariners
Seattle is another team that is very close. They just missed the playoffs in each of the last two years, and they have the pitching staff to make another run in 2025.
However, another bat would be a huge help for Seattle. The Mariners finished the 2024 season with the second-worst batting average (.224), sixth-worst slugging percentage (.376), third-highest whiff percentage (28.2%), and the most strikeouts in the MLB (1,625).
Bellinger does not strikeout, and he can hit for a good average. He could also help the Mariners with their power numbers, as well. Randy Arozarena and Julio Rodriguez are two solid outfielders, and Victor Robles can get the job done in the outfield.
Bellinger might slot in at first baseman more often than outfield, but he could easily plug one of the corner outfield slots as well, or replace Robles in center field if he doesn’t repeat his breakout from 2024.
Seattle has one of the best pitching staffs in the MLB, and they do a great job developing their arms in the Minor Leagues. A good relief pitcher or two, or a couple of solid prospects would get the job done if a trade were to be made.
Should the Cubs Trade Cody Bellinger This Offseason?
Trading Bellinger is not a decision the Cubs should take lightly. He is still a solid player, and the Cubs could really use him. However, they could use some solid pitching more.
If the Cubs were to trade Bellinger, the only smart return would be some pitching. No matter the decision, there is no right or wrong answer.