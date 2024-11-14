Potential Trade Partners for Cubs after Cody Bellinger Opts In

Bellinger’s versatility could be outstanding for the Phillies, as he could spare Castellanos in right field, while also getting plenty of reps in center. He could even spare Bryce Harper when needed at first base, allowing the Phillies to rotate their aging stars in the DH spot at times.

The contract would not be a problem for the Phillies. John Middleton, the owner of the Phillies, is more than willing to go over the third threshold in the luxury tax. With the potential of Bellinger only being in Philadelphia for one year, going over the limit could be worth it.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have to bolster their entire roster if they want to make some noise in the AL East.

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles have a stronghold in that division at the moment. The Blue Jays have a pretty good lineup, but it could use a couple more players. Bellinger would make an immediate impact in Toronto.

The Blue Jays outfield consists of Daulton Varsho, who is an elite fielder as he just won his first Gold Glove award. George Springer is coming off his worst professional season, so it is going to be interesting to see if he bounces back in 2025. Nonetheless, Bellinger would be an everyday starter in one of the outfield positions in Toronto.

The Blue Jays have the 10th-highest payroll at the moment, but they can easily afford the contract of Bellinger if they want to take it on. It would come down to who the Blue Jays are willing to trade away. They have a few Major League-ready arms just waiting to be called up, so there are some enticing prospects for the Cubs to choose from if Toronto is a trade partner.