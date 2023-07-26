Top Five Landing Spots for Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger has been one of the most pleasant surprises in baseball this year. After three consecutive disappointing seasons, the former NL MVP has bounced back. He’s batting .314 with 14 home runs and a 140 wRC+ to go along with 12 stolen bases and solid defense in center field.

The Chicago Cubs and president Jed Hoyer must be feeling pretty proud of themselves these days. After the L.A. Dodgers non-tendered Bellinger last winter, the Cubs took a flyer on the 28-year-old outfielder with a one-year, $17.5 million contract. It has turned out to be one of the smartest deals of the offseason.

Bellinger has been the best hitter in Chicago’s lineup, and now they can flip him at the deadline for a nice package of prospects. He’s only a rental, but he’s also the best hitter (non-Ohtani disclaimer) on a thin trade market for offense. Demand will push up the price.

CODY BELLINGER IS UNSTOPPABLE!



This guy is quickly becoming one of the best players on the market…pic.twitter.com/fR2Q07BYCG — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 23, 2023

Hoyer will surely be fielding dozens of calls over the next few days, but these five teams are the best fits for Cody Bellinger.