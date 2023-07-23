Signature Moments of the Newest Hall of Famers

Whether or not you believe Scott Rolen and/or Fred McGriff belong in the Baseball Hall of Fame, they each represented a specific period of history. Each showed tremendous consistency whether it came to power or defense and each was a contributor to a World Series winner. Here are three main events that got each to Cooperstown.

Fred McGriff

The “Crime Dog’s” calling card was consistency. Over 19 major-league seasons — beginning with Toronto, then with San Diego, Atlanta, and brief stops elsewhere before finishing in Tampa Bay — McGriff had 10 years of at least 30 home runs and never more than 40. From 1987 through 1994, he posted an OPS+ of 120 or better each season. There was the six-year stretch from ’88 to ’93 when McGriff topped 30 home runs each season, ending with three consecutive 100-RBI campaigns.

He was among the top 10 vote-getters for the Most Valuable Player on six occasions, but couldn’t win enough appeal from the Hall of Fame writers. Unable to surpass the 75 percent threshold in his 10 years on the ballot, it took the Veteran’s Committee to elect him this past December.

Sparking Hot-Lanta

By 1993, the Braves had won the last two National League pennants. They boasted a team good enough to claim a third, but winning the division was a challenge in itself. The San Francisco Giants, who got off to a scorching start, accelerated the Braves’ need to upgrade (especially with only division winners advancing to the playoffs in a two-division league).