Could Brandon Drury Be a Team’s Best Option at Third Base?

You might be part of a fanbase that is constantly refreshing the newsfeed in hopes of an Alex Bregman update. Not only is Bregman a great player, but the free agent options at third base are, well, underwhelming. Gio Urshela and Josh Rojas are off the board, leaving Yoán Moncada as one of the last available options aside from Bregman.

We know what Urshela and Rojas are. We might not know what level of player Moncada can be, but we do know he’s often injured and inconsistent. This brings me to the bounce-back candidate that I keep coming back to, Brandon Drury.

Before I go any further, I need to make one thing clear. Drury had an absolutely abysmal 2024 season. In fact, his -2.1 fWAR ranks last among all individual Angels seasons of the past 30 years. His power dropped off, his defense worsened, and his swing flattened out.

Personally, however, I value a larger sample size and cannot just assume Drury’s days of being a productive player are behind him.