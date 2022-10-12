Best Bets for NLDS Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers for October 12, 2022

Kyle Wright (RHP, Braves) [21-5, 3.19 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 174 K]

Game 2! After a wild game one where the Phillies edged out the Braves 7-6, we have another fantastic matchup between two of the better pitchers in the National League this season. I do not want to deal with late-inning heroics, so I have a play for you through the first five innings.

Zack Wheeler will get the ball for the Phillies,, who could not have looked better in his first start against the Cardinals. He threw 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball on two hits while averaging 97-98 MPH on his fastball with his wipe-out breaking stuff.

A key for Wheeler is he is dealing with a fresh arm. Last season he was one of four pitchers to throw over 200 innings but was struck with an injury that limited him to 153 innings. I believe that is working in his favor as he is one of, if not the freshest ace that we have in the playoff at this point.

Wheeler has been otherworldly pitching at Citizens Bank Park this season, rocking a 1.85 ERA compared to a more human ERA of 3.84 in road starts. However, in his last three road starts, which includes that start against the Cardinals, he’s thrown 17.1 innings and only allowed one earned run. His road ERA is inflated due to three rough outings on the road against the Mets, Blue Jays, and Rangers earlier in the season.

The Braves are one of baseball’s best against right-handed pitching, but they’ve seen Wheeler three times this season without much success. Wheeler is 2-0 in those starts, rocking a 2.70 ERA over 20 innings with 25 strikeouts. The pressure is on the Braves to perform, and I think it will mount when they see Wheeler touching triple digits.