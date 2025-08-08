Knockout or Strikeout? Rafael Devers Trade, Eight Weeks Later

Trades happen because two parties disagree on the value of two or more goods. Ultimately, each concludes that they will be better off with the opposite party’s good(s) instead of their own. Ahead of the Rafael Devers trade, this principle could not have been more true. Today is a different story.

On June 15, 2025, also known as Father’s Day, the baseball world flipped upside down.

Boston Red Sox chief baseball oficer Craig Breslow and San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey — father to a daughter and twins boys (Breslow) and two sets of twins (Posey) — celebrated the holiday in a somewhat unconventional manner: They swapped the last member of the 2018 Red Sox World Series team and face of the franchise Rafael Devers to the Giants for right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks, left-handed starter Kyle Harrison, right-handed relief prospect Jose Bello, and outfield prospect James Tibbs III.

The trade was announced shortly after Devers homered to aid the Red Sox in conducting a celebrated sweep of their rival New York Yankees. This made the deal’s timing a surprise for many Boston fans, as it seemed that Breslow had sold off a Red Sox hero for some far lesser-known West Coasters.