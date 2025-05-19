Kristian Campbell Is Kicking Off the Red Sox Youth Movement

At this time last year, Kristian Campbell was in High-A. To begin this season, he has been an above-average major league hitter.

Campbell hasn’t taken the league by storm, but he has shown that he belongs. His 11.7% walk rate indicates that he is not being overly aggressive and making the opposition come to him. Campbell’s 24.3% chase rate is in the top 30% in the game as well.

He’s still finding his way in the power department, but Campbell’s 72.9 mph bat speed is also encouraging. Having above-average bat speed will allow him to make hard contact with the baseball even when the ball isn’t barreled perfectly. His max exit velocity of 112.2 mph is first among all Red Sox this season.

Given that Campbell is likely to add some muscle to his wiry 6-foot-3, 190lb. frame, there is more to dream on in the bat speed department as he matures.

The most challenging stage of development for a young hitter is often adjusting back when the league has found ways to exploit you. In a 17-game span between April 6-24, Campbell saw his hard-contact rate dive from 47.4% to 28.1%. The opponents seemed to have figured him out in some capacity.

Campbell, however, has been working to counter his opponents. Since then, he’s pushed his hard-contact rate back to around 39%.