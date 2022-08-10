Adding Whit Merrifield Gives Blue Jays Much-Needed Depth

Ask any Toronto Blue Jays fan how they felt about the trade deadline, and they will most likely tell you the team did not do enough. Fans were hoping the front office would be able to add a strikeout bullpen arm, a starting pitcher, and a lefty-bat to compliment the established core of young superstars and veteran players.

The overall haul for the Blue Jays saw the club add two bullpen arms from the Miami Marlins in Anthony Bass and Zach Pop, while the club brought in a Ross Stripling clone in Mitch White, a right-hander with the Los Angeles Dodgers who can float between the rotation and the bullpen as needed. The Jays did not bring in a left-handed bat but instead traded for Royals utility player Whit Merrifield, a player who always seemed to have his name mentioned at the trade deadline over the past few seasons.

Blue Jays and the Vaccination Status

At first, the move was a bit puzzling, mostly because Merrifield mostly played at second base and the Blue Jays feature two players at the position in Santiago Espinal and Cavan Biggio. Secondly, when the Royals made the trip North just before the All-Star break, Merrifield stayed behind because he was unvaccinated and would be subject to both Canadian and American entry guidelines. Not the type of move many thought the Jays would be making.

Fast forward to after the deadline and not only is Merrifield apparently vaccinated now, and supposedly done so without having to quarantine when the Jays return to Canada on Friday, August 12th, but he has turned into a key player for the club with George Springer finding himself on the IL.