The Blue Jays Should Add One More Left-Handed Reliever

That being said, there is always room for improvement, and while the bullpen is in pretty good shape, adding another left-handed reliever would go a long way toward making this team even better.

Ever wonder what minor league free agency is like?



Check out our latest Beyond Baseball interview with Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Matt Gage. He dives into his experience w/ minor league free agency, what it was like to make his major debut league, and much more!



Links Below ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/izI04AcHHH — Prospects Live (@ProspectsLive) January 13, 2023

As of right now, Tim Mayza is the only guaranteed southpaw in the bullpen, with Matt Gage and potentially Yusei Kikuchi as additional relief depth, depending on what happens with the fifth rotation spot. Gage was fantastic in a small sample size last year in the big leagues, while Kikuchi struggled in his first year with the Jays. The depth behind those two in terms of left-handed relievers with big-league experience is slim, other than Paul Fry (MiLB deal) and Nick Allgeyer (1 IP at MLB level).

Additionally, injuries are likely to occur throughout the season. Having another arm in the mix who can also throw from the left side provides some extra security should Mayza find himself on the IL this year for an extended period of time or if the likes of Gage, Kikuchi, and Fry struggle out of the gate.

The Current Market for Left-Handed Relievers

Looking at the current state of the free-agent market, Andrew Chafin is likely the top free-agent southpaw left on the board. The former Detroit Tiger opted out of his contract this winter after posting a 2.83 ERA through 64 appearances, striking out batters at a 10.5 K/9 rate to the tune of a 1.169 WHIP. He worked primarily in the later innings last season, setting up closer Gregory Soto, or in high-pressure situations, earning 19 holds on the year. Chafin is likely going to command the biggest contract out of anyone on this list, which could dissuade the Blue Jays from pursuing him. They are already projected to go past the CBT threshold of $233 million this year.

Matt Moore is excelling as a reliever with the #Rangers…https://t.co/ikA8jpskjC pic.twitter.com/v2OEHh70HV — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) July 12, 2022

The Jays’ front office could also look at adding veteran Matt Moore, who became a full-time reliever last year with the Rangers and amassed a 1.95 ERA through 74 innings, posting a 10.1 K/9 and also ranking in the 90th percentile or higher in Barrel% (91st), xBA (94th) and xSLG (94th). Spotrac currently has his market value at $3.3 million, which could fit in well with what the Blue Jays are looking to spend right now (although I personally believe he could sign for higher).

Alternatively, the Jays could also pursue Danny Duffy, Jake McGee, and José Álvarez as potential southpaw options should Chafin or Moore sign elsewhere.