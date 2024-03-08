Analyzing the Fit For Joey Votto on the Toronto Blue Jays

A six-time All-Star and the 2010 NL MVP, Votto has been hampered by injuries over the past two campaigns, limiting him to just 530 at-bats and 156 games. During that time, the Canuck posted a .204/.317/.394 slash line with 25 home runs, 79 RBI, and hit to the tune of a .712 OPS and a 93 OPS+. The left-handed batter still had the power on display but was struggling to put the ball in play, striking out 159 times compared to 71 walks across the two seasons.

Joey Votto’s Road to the Blue Jays Opening Day roster

It’s a far cry from his career numbers, as the future Hall of Famer currently boasts a .294/.409/.511 slash line through 2056 games. Votto appears healthy this offseason and eager for a new opportunity with the Jays.

Fit wise, the veteran bat will be in tough to find a spot on the Blue Jays roster heading into the new season.

With the current roster setup, the Jays arguably only have one spot open on the bench and a multitude of internal options fighting for it, including Ernie Clement, Addison Barger, Orelvis Martinez, Spencer Horwitz, and fellow non-roster invitees Eduardo Escobar and Daniel Vogelbach.

Even if the Jays trade one of their roster mainstays or demote a player that has options (such as Santiago Espinal) to open up another roster spot, Votto is still behind the rest of the group in terms of getting ready for Opening Day on March 28th.

His biggest competition on the field will be Vogelbach, as the burly slugger fits the same mold that Votto is trying to fill – left-handed bat off the bench that can either pinch it or play first base/DH when needed.