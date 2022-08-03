Blue Jays Deadline Moves Make Impact But Leave Fans Wanting More

Like I mentioned earlier, the Blue Jays did truly become a better team after yesterday’s deadline. What seems to be bothering Jays fans with the deals mentioned above is that not only were the Blue Jays interested in numerous players who they never ended up acquiring, such as Noah Syndergaard, Frankie Montas, and Raisel Iglesias, it’s that the players they did acquire don’t necessarily check off the list that I mentioned above.

Sure Bass, Pop, and White are having great seasons but the Blue Jays genuinely needed a late-inning strikeout reliever and they did not get one. Bass leads the charge with his 9.1 K/9 but there were other names available like Iglesias (12.1), David Robertson (11.4), and Joe Jiménez (12.5) and each player could have done a lot of damage for the Jays in the back-end of the bullpen alongside Yimi Garcia and Jordan Romano.

The Blue Jays also didn’t acquire a bona fide starter although White has a proven track record this year considering the playoff-bound Dodgers were willing to deal him, one might be a little conspicuous as to why he is not part of the future plans (roster issues?).

Merrifield is also a righty-batter, which only adds to the current group and may actually get rid of one of the lefties as his roster spot will probably take either catcher Zack Collins (LHB) or Bradley Zimmer (LHB) off once activated.

Zach Pop discusses the #Marlins #BlueJays trade. He also talks about getting the chance to play for his childhood team. @KeeganMatheson pic.twitter.com/JBAa5mcoaY — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) August 2, 2022

Not to mention the Jays traded from what little starting depth they have in Max Castillo and a fiery right-hander in Nick Frasso, who while years away from the MLB, is touching the high-90s with his fastball. Trading Groshans was alright considering his path to the Majors is blocked and he’s struggling to find power in Triple-A.

Blue Jays Fans Wanting More

What also bothered Jays fans about this deadline was that their playoff rivals all seemed to get better. The Seattle Mariners made some great moves, picking up Luis Castillo amongst others while the Yankees and Astros both added pitchers and some depth to their lineups, seemingly trying to one-up each other in the hopes they will meet in the ALCS.