Free Agents Left To Put The Blue Jays Over the Top

With an offseason that has seen numerous contracts break the $150 million mark, there are some teams that have come out swinging and aren’t afraid of the Competitive Balance Tax (enter Steve Cohen) and some that haven’t really participated in the winter festivities as of yet. For the Blue Jays, with the recent signing of Chris Bassitt to a three-year, $63 million dollar contract, the organization is on track to break the $233 million CBT threshold for the first time in team history.

Owned by Rogers, fans have always wanted the ownership group to spend big and put the best team forward and so far this offseason, the front office has been able to do so. President and CEO Mark Shapiro echoed those sentiments earlier this month, “is not an obstacle for us… not going to be what sets our budget, managing around that.”

This is good news for the Jays, as they still could use a few more pieces to really put the finishing touches on a squad that is looking to make a deep run this postseason, after an early exit last year in the AL Wild Card at the hands of the Seattle Mariners. Overall, another outfielder and another starting pitcher would really round out the roster, while adding another established bullpen arm is not really a necessity but definitely not a hindrance if the right deal/player is available.

Let’s take a look at the remaining free agents and how they could help the Blue Jays in 2023.