Davis Schneider Is Entering a Pivotal Year on the Blue Jays

Let’s take a look at how we got here, and why there could still be some hope for the 26-year-old with one of the game’s best mustaches.

The Back Story

For those that are unfamiliar, Schneider has an outstanding story of how he got to where he is today. Initially, he joined the Blue Jays as a 28th-round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. To put that further into perspective, the 28th round doesn’t even exist in today’s iteration of the draft.

I had the privilege of speaking to Mike Alberts, a long-time scout for the Blue Jays that was ultimately responsible for the organization drafting Schneider, at the time of his first promotion to the big leagues. Alberts told me a story about how he visited the Schneider family home and told Davis that the Blue Jays were interested in him, but he may not be selected in a high round or get as much money as he’d initially hoped for.

Schneider’s response was simply, “no matter where you take me, I intend to sign”, and that’s something that’s stuck with me on Davis Schneider the person ever since. Alberts couldn’t stress enough how obsessed with playing baseball Schneider was, and that he was going to go pro regardless of how much or how little money he signed for off the bat.

Standing at just 5-foot-9 and largely coming up through the minor leagues without a position to play on defense, the odds have always been stacked against Schneider. It took until 2022 – his fifth season in pro ball – for things to start clicking. Then, his 87-game showing in 2023 is where his name truly began to gain some steam, and eventually a promotion to the promised land.

In the minors that year, he hit 21 doubles and home runs, driving in 64 and posting a .969 OPS. He received looks at first, second, and third base while also logging some time in left field. The Blue Jays tried hard to get him comfortable at multiple positions so he’d have a place to play if/when he made it to The Show.