Spring Training Battles to Watch for Final Blue Jays Roster Spots

Although Yusei Kikuchi is owed $20 million over the next two seasons, he is not guaranteed a rotation spot after posting a 5.25 ERA as a starter last year with the Blue Jays. Kikuchi struggled with his fastball command and got hit for plenty of loud contact. The Jays’ front office brought in Mitch White from the Dodgers at the 2022 trade deadline, but he struggled to finish out the year as well, failing to lock down the open rotation spot once Kikuchi was moved to the bullpen.

First batter of the spring for LHP Yusei Kikuchi as called by @benwag247 🔊#Bluejays #Pirates pic.twitter.com/FGNf1mTqQH — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) February 25, 2023

Fast forward to this Spring Training and the battle is really between Kikuchi and White, with pitchers like Zach Thompson and Thomas Hatch on the outside looking in alongside, non-roster invites Bowden Francis, Drew Hutchison, Casey Lawerence, and Matt Peacock.

Early Returns on this Roster Battle

Kikuchi is coming out of the gate strong this Spring after his Saturday outing (2.0 innings with five strikeouts and 14 whiffs on 33 pitches) while White suffered a setback in the offseason, a shoulder impingement that is delaying his ramping up for the season. The southpaw currently has the advantage in this battle right now and another strong start or two over the next month could easily seal the deal for Kikuchi to begin the year in the rotation.

Last Bullpen Spot for the Blue Jays

If the Blue Jays head into the season with five starters and max out their pitching spots (which seems likely), that means there will be eight players in the bullpen. Looking at the current group, there isn’t a lot of wiggle room with White/Kikuchi, Swanson, Anthony Bass, Tim Mayza, Adam Cimber, Trevor Richards, Yimi García, and Jordan Romano all looking to return to the Blue Jays relief corps this year.

Should all of these players make the team, there would be no more room for any fringe candidate, however, I wouldn’t be so quick to think that this group is locked down.

Injuries are likely to occur, meaning a spot or two could open up early this season, but there is a possibility that Richards could be DFA’d to make room for a hard-throwing right-hander like Zach Pop or Nate Pearson, who both could be optioned if the Jays prefer a more experienced arm in Richards to start the year in the MLB.