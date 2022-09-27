John Schneider Has Earned the Blue Jays’ Manager Role Moving Forward

Since then, the Blue Jays have clearly separated themselves from the rest of the pack to become the second-best team in the AL East behind the Yankees.

John Schneider Working His Way Through the Ranks

The promotion of Schneider to the role made sense for the Blue Jays, as the former player turned manager/coach has worked his way up through the ranks in the MiLB system and had nothing but success.

Dating back to his time in 2018 with Double-A New Hampshire, Schneider won Eastern League Manager of the Year honors, while always winning the Eastern League Championship with Bichette, Guerrero Jr., and Cavan Biggio on the roster. He also won a championship with Single-A Dunedin back in 2017.

Following the 2018 campaign, Schneider was moved to the MLB coaching staff, where he worked with the catchers before molding into a bench coach role, sitting under the guidance of Montoyo and his squad. Schneider was easily starting to make a name for himself in the league and if it wasn’t for his current role as the interim manager, it wouldn’t have been a surprise if other teams came calling this offseason about his availability.

So far, Schneider has not made any egregious errors worth noting and last night, he made some excellent decisions that not only angered an entire Yankees fanbase but also won the Blue Jays the game, helping with the postseason aspirations.

He brought in left-hander Tim Mayza in extra-innings with Judge about to bat before intentionally walking the slugger, with Mayza set to face lefty batting Anthony Rizzo with the bases loaded and two out. Rizzo grounded out to Guerrero Jr. to end the inning and the Montreal-born slugger lined a shot to left field in the bottom half of the 10th to walk off the Yankees, keeping them from officially locking up the AL East division while also preventing Judge from tying Maris.