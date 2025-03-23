Biggest Questions Surrounding the Detroit Tigers

Last season’s playoff berth has started to wear off, hasn’t it? The iPhone footage of players long tossing that was basically a narcotic two weeks ago has lost its luster. The excitement around spring training has faded, and all of our attention is starting to shift toward the regular season.

Of course, Opening Day is the advent of “real baseball” which comes with real questions and concerns about the Detroit Tigers. The days of hypotheticals and hoping are coming to an end with 26 guys ready to take the field. Is this the same collection of 26 we had all predicted two weeks ago? No.

Injuries have already hit the Tigers, as Alex Cobb, Parker Meadows, Matt Vierling and others are dealing with different ailments which will sideline them for some time.

Injuries raise multiple questions, but all teams deal with broken bones and bruises. Today, we are here to discuss other questions surrounding the Tigers as they prepare to start the season — some are good, and some are bad.