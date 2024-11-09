Who’s the Better Free Agent: Max Fried or Blake Snell?

For the first six seasons of his career, Snell alternated good run prevention seasons with bad ones. Although the strikeout stuff remained each season, his high-Ks, high-walks approach clearly created some variance in his success year-to-year — and the fear of those fluctuations simmered his market coming off his second career Cy Young in 2023.

But his 80-inning stretch, which saved his season in 2024, ought to have eased some concerns about how consistent the 6-foot-4 hurler can be. He’s now posted three straight seasons with a sub-3.40 ERA and sub-3.45 FIP. While it hasn’t come with a very large sample of innings outside of 2023, he has strung together 412 innings of excellence.

It’s nearly impossible to say if his health will hold up over the course of a five-year deal, but it seems like the abbreviated build-up in 2024 might be instructive for Snell as to what he needs to do in preparation for a full season.

In addition to his results having stabilized the past few years, Snell’s stuff has remained just as electric. His fastball has actually ticked up slightly in four straight years, and his Stuff+ numbers have remained elite each year as well.

If Snell loses velocity as he ages, that’s where things could go wrong at the back-end of the contract he signs this winter. For a pitcher who relies on stuff as much as he does — and this can be said for nearly every pitcher — if he loses some of the bite on his fastball or some of the break on his curveball, he’ll undoubtedly be a less effective pitcher. But in the context of this conversation, Snell vs. Fried, it stands to reason that Fried may be able to withstand the aging curve of a pitcher a little bit better.

Before we discuss Fried’s ability to pitch later into a multi-year deal, it’s worth acknowledging that Snell has deepened his arsenal over the past two seasons. In 2023 and 2024, the Seattle native threw his fastball and slider less, increasing the usage of his curveball and changeup. So while, yes, Snell’s stuff is what makes him elite, there could be enough of a mix to his game that could help him combat any drop in velocity.