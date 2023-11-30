Snell or Yamamoto: Who’s the BEST Free Agent to Sign?

If there is one thing we have learned so far this offseason, it is that starting pitching is being held at a premium more than ever before. Pretty much every viable starter is getting at least eight figures, as teams rush the market to grab the available arms.

So far, the only pitcher who has secured a nine-figure contract is Aaron Nola, but there are two more big deals coming for the other ace-level pitchers on the market.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is probably the most coveted free agent on the market right now, set to blow past $200 million on his first MLB contract, before even throwing a pitch in the big leagues. Meanwhile, Blake Snell is set to cash in, coming off his second Cy Young season.

On the latest episode of my show, Who’s Better Baseball, I am breaking down which of these two pitchers should be considered the best starting pitcher available in free agency. Let’s dive in and see which of these players is better right now.