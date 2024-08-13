Seven Players Who Could Boost Their Free Agent Stock With a Strong Finish

Obviously, any impending free agent would love to have a strong finish to the season before they reach the open market. But some have more to gain than others over the final two months of the season, and potentially into the playoffs.

Earlier this week on Just Baseball, we ranked the top 11 potential free agents for the 2024-25 offseason.

Based on that, here’s a specific look at some potential free agents who could improve their stock the most before the season concludes.

Whether it’s making an option decision easier or just proving their durability to prospective suitors, these seven players stand to alter their free agent standing significantly based on how they finish the campaign.